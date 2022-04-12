Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

LIKE us on Facebook

» More News From This Feed

AEW Dark Results (April 12th 2022)

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Acton Ray via Submission (1:18) Max Caster defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:11) Diamant&eacut[...] Apr 12 - Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Acton Ray via Submission (1:18) Max Caster defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:11) Diamant&eacut[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (April 11 2022)

Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz via Submission (3:19) Diamante defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Submission (2:43) Dark Order (S[...] Apr 12 - Frankie Kazarian defeated Teddy Goodz via Submission (3:19) Diamante defeated Ashley D'Amboise via Submission (2:43) Dark Order (S[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - April 12, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 12, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com[...] Apr 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 12, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Drops Below 2 million Viewers Following Post-WrestleMania 38 Episode

This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Net[...] Apr 12 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Net[...]

Tony Khan Makes Two Announcements Regarding Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced AEW Dynamite will have an overrun on Wednesday beyond 10 PM EST. Khan also announced CM Punk will take on Penta Oscuro. Belo[...] Apr 12 - Tony Khan has announced AEW Dynamite will have an overrun on Wednesday beyond 10 PM EST. Khan also announced CM Punk will take on Penta Oscuro. Belo[...]

Matt Hardy On Stone Cold's WrestleMania Involvement, Austin's Reaction To Broken Universe & More

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin's involvement at WrestleMania 38. “I m[...] Apr 12 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin's involvement at WrestleMania 38. “I m[...]

Cain Velasquez Breaks Silence On Attempted Murder Charge

Following the huge news story that Cain Velasquez had been arrested on an attempted murder charge of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting one [...] Apr 12 - Following the huge news story that Cain Velasquez had been arrested on an attempted murder charge of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting one [...]

Tommaso Ciampa Talks Future On WWE RAW Roster

Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, where he spoke about his recent call-up to the main roster of WWE Monday Nig[...] Apr 12 - Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, where he spoke about his recent call-up to the main roster of WWE Monday Nig[...]

ZERO1 Offers Shinjiro Otani Injury Update

Pro Wrestling ZERO1 has issued the following statement about Shinjiro Otani's injury. “April 10 Ossu PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 ・ We a[...] Apr 12 - Pro Wrestling ZERO1 has issued the following statement about Shinjiro Otani's injury. “April 10 Ossu PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 ・ We a[...]

Billy Corgan Thinks Jon Moxley Has A Rockstar's Charisma

Billy Corgan recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast, where he was asked what rock band in history he thinks would have made a good tag team in[...] Apr 12 - Billy Corgan recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast, where he was asked what rock band in history he thinks would have made a good tag team in[...]

Minoru Suzuki: "I Will Make Samoa Joe Suffer."

Minoru Suzuki was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated, where, through a translator, he spoke about his upcoming match defend[...] Apr 12 - Minoru Suzuki was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated, where, through a translator, he spoke about his upcoming match defend[...]

Big Damo Recalls Doing Facial Motion Capturing For WWE 2K19

Big Damo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about doing face scans for WWE 2K19. “I didn’t have to do motion capture,[...] Apr 12 - Big Damo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about doing face scans for WWE 2K19. “I didn’t have to do motion capture,[...]

Buff Bagwell and Adam Scherr Get Into Heated Argument On Twitter

Buff Bagwell has been making his rounds on Twitter as of late, interacting with fans and getting to know the landscape of what's been going on with th[...] Apr 12 - Buff Bagwell has been making his rounds on Twitter as of late, interacting with fans and getting to know the landscape of what's been going on with th[...]

Road Dogg Goes In Depth On Origins Of The New Age Outlaws

During the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg spoke about when he and Billy Gunn first initially formed the New Age Outlaw[...] Apr 12 - During the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg spoke about when he and Billy Gunn first initially formed the New Age Outlaw[...]

JBL On Vince McMahon's Approach To Commentary, How He Is Backstage

JBL was recently a guest on the Universal Wrestling podcast, where he revealed some of the advice Vince McMahon would relay to him through the headset[...] Apr 12 - JBL was recently a guest on the Universal Wrestling podcast, where he revealed some of the advice Vince McMahon would relay to him through the headset[...]

Booker T: "Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind?"

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan and his recent claims (which you can read here) that a lot of the AEW haters on[...] Apr 12 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan and his recent claims (which you can read here) that a lot of the AEW haters on[...]

Nyla Rose Reveals What An Asset Vickie Guerrero Is To The AEW Women's Division

Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about Vickie Guerrero and what kind of asset she is to the entire women's[...] Apr 12 - Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about Vickie Guerrero and what kind of asset she is to the entire women's[...]

Indy Wrestlers Named From The WWE RAW Bachelorette Party Segment

The Local Competitor on Twitter has revealed a number of indy wrestling talents were featured in the Bachelorette Party segment on Monday's WWE RAW. [...] Apr 12 - The Local Competitor on Twitter has revealed a number of indy wrestling talents were featured in the Bachelorette Party segment on Monday's WWE RAW. [...]

Chris Dickinson Signs With New Japan Pro Wrestling

Chris Dickinson has announced on Instagram that he has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Dickinson revealed that he can still work inde[...] Apr 12 - Chris Dickinson has announced on Instagram that he has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Dickinson revealed that he can still work inde[...]

Card For Tonight's NWA Powerrr On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr returns tonight on FITE TV. Matt Cardona will be defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Pope in the main event, a[...] Apr 12 - NWA Powerrr returns tonight on FITE TV. Matt Cardona will be defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Pope in the main event, a[...]

Six Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Six matches have been set for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which were taped back on January 15 from Universal Studios in Orlando. Dark tonight wi[...] Apr 12 - Six matches have been set for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which were taped back on January 15 from Universal Studios in Orlando. Dark tonight wi[...]

WWE To Report First Quarter 2022 Results Next Month

WWE issued the following: WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that [...] Apr 12 - WWE issued the following: WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that [...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - Three Titles On The Line!

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature three titles on the line. The show will feature the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on[...] Apr 12 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature three titles on the line. The show will feature the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on[...]

News On Cody Rhodes' Position On RAW, Heel and Babyface Roster Listings

PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally viewed as the No. 2 babyface for the RAW roster by management and creative. Cody [...] Apr 12 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally viewed as the No. 2 babyface for the RAW roster by management and creative. Cody [...]