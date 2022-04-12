WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dark Results (April 12th 2022)
Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Apr 12, 2022
VIDEO
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Acton Ray via Submission (1:18)
Max Caster defeated Mike Reed via Pinfall (4:11)
Diamanté defeated Mylo via Submission (1:42)
Jora Johl defeated Teddy Goodz via Pinfall (2:22)
Emi Sakura defeated Charlette Renegade w/ Robyn Renegade via Pinfall (2:15)
Capt. Shawn Dean defeated Rohit Raju via Pinfall (6:04)
