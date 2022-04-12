WWE NXT 2.0 Results - April 12, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (April 12, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Opening Video: Building Up to Tonight

We open with a video that shows the build up to tonight (derp), highlighting Bron Breakker's successful defense against WALTER last week. Our commentary team welcomes us and we get straight to our first title defense.

North American Championship Match: Cameron Grimes(c) vs Solo Sikoa

The blue spotlight is on and introductions are made, the title's presented, the crowd start's an Uso chant and we get things underway! Grimes is the first to take control, using his technical skill to keep Solo grounded for the first few minutes. Grimes works Solo's arm, focusing on the shoulder and wrist. Solo attempts to escape twice but Grimes uses arm bars to drag the younger Uso down. Solo starts to get some offense in and the two engage in a sequence of move-and-counter-move in which both men avoid each other's finishers and seemingly are perfectly in sync. It culminates with both men standing toe-to-toe. Grimes offers a hand, yelling that he respects Solo twice as they shake. He then adds "but the Bloodline can kiss my butt!" The two begin slugging it out as the younger Uso fires up. We head to picture-in-picture break that sees Solo get a brief spurt of offense but Grimes again goes after the arm and continues to use working holds to keep control of the pace of the match.

Solo starts his comeback sequence, dropping Grimes and using a running Rikishi corner splash to rock the champ. Solo covers and Grimes literally kicks out at the last possible moment. Sikoa looks for a Samoan Drop but Grimes starts to fight back. Both men slug it out. Grimes heads up top and looks for a stomp off the top but Solo avoids it. Grimes hits his signature on Solo and covers, nearly getting the win. Grimes posts up in the corner and crows, "to the moon!" He leaps off and Sikoa intercepts him in mid air, hitting a Samoan Drop counter! Solo fails to get the cover and heads up top. Suddenly, Trick Williams hits the ringside area and yanks Solo off the top as the ref is distracted. Solo hits a splash to Williams on the outside then heads back into the ring and up the turnbuckles. The distraction, however, allows Grimes to run up the turnbuckles, take Sikoa down, and pick up the win.

Your Winner and STILL North American Champion, Cameron Grimes!

After the Match: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams Attack!

Hayes hits the ring with Trick and the two attack Cameron Grimes. Sikoa attempts to assist the champ but the numbers aren't in his favor as Melo and Trick, ultimately, leave him laid out. Melo hoists his former title and his theme plays us out.

Backstage: the Gauntlet Lotto

We briefly cut to the back, where the Diamond Mine cut a promo about taking care of two birds with this episode's one stone--capturing the titles whilst getting revenge on Pretty Deadly for the torment they've caused the Creeds lately. The lotto wheel is spun and we get ready for our gauntlet, but first...

NXT Champion Bron Breakker Calls Out Joe Gacy

Bron comes out to woofs and cheers as we're reminded that Gacy abducted and falsely imprisoned Rick Steiner last week. Bron calls out Gacy, wanting some retribution. We cut to a video of Gacy out in the woods with a barrel fire in front of him. He talks about meeting Rick Steiner last week and getting to know Bron through Rick. Gacy then reveals that he kept Rick Steiner's Hall of Fame ring. He talks about purging by fire then drops the ring in the barrel, implying it's destroyed. Bron looks on and shakes his head, and we cut backstage.

Jacket Time is Ambushed Backstage

Jacket Time are shown backstage, hyping themselves up for whatever, when Von Wagner attacks them. The Original Neanderthal Man is growing a beard, and it suits him. He easily dispatches both members of Jacket Time as Robert Stone watches on, encouraging him. We head to break.

Ikemen Jiro Confronts the Robert Stone Brand

Stone and Wagner are in the ring after the break, attempting to cut a promo for the Brand. Ikemen Jiro hits the ring and attacks Wagner, sending him out of the ring. He demands a match and we get it--right now!

Singles Match: Ikemen Jiro vs Von Wagner

A ref comes out and Jiro starts off strong. Jiro actually controls the bulk of the offense, with Von Wagner hitting a few power moves to showcase his strength and size. Jiro nearly pulls the upset but Robert Stone successfully distracts Jiro, allowing Wagner to hit a modified AA to pick up the win. After the match, Stone ordered Wagner to beat down Jiro and the big man did before throwing him into the front few rows of the audience. The crowd ripped off a "holy shit!" chant. After the break we're shown clips of Jiro getting assistance from NXT medical staff.

Your Winner, Von Wagner!

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose(c) vs Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai is out first and, after a few breaks and segments, we finally get the Toxic Attraction entrance. The crowd is loudly behind Mandy. The belt is presented, showing custom Toxic Attraction side plates, and the ref calls for the bell! Rose and Kai clash, battling back and forth in our opening minutes. Kai fires up and takes the first lead early on, using her patented kick-based strikes to punish the champ and quick grapples to keep Rose off balanced. Rose rolls to the outside and is met by Toxic Attraction. Dakota Kai uses a running dive to the outside to wipe out all three members of Toxic Attraction, sending us to yet another break.

During the break (we're told), Rose finally takes control. We return to find Rose using a thigh lock submission on Kai. Kai refuses to tap and attempts a comeback. Kai flips against the ropes but Rose counters it with an inverted modified Michinoku.

Rose takes control back and attempts to wear down Kai, again looking for a submission. Kai finally starts her comeback sequence, battering the champ across the ring. Kai drives the champ down and covers, nearly scoring the pin fall. Kai focuses her assault on Rose's right hamstring. Rose starts her own comeback but favors her hamstring. Rose covers but Kai escapes and hits the Kai-ropractor! Kai sees the champ is vulnerable and posts up in the corner. Gigi Dolin hops on the apron, distracting Kai. Kai starts her circular running kick attack but is distracted by Jacy Jayne. Kai drops Jayne and picks up her tag strap. The distraction buys Rose time to recover and she uses a running scissors kick to slam the title into Kai's face. Rose quickly covers and picks up the win.

Your Winner and STILL NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose!

Wendy Choo Gets Toxic Attraction Wet

As the trio celebrate with all of the women's gold, Wendy Choo "attacks" them with a super-soaker. Our three champions, professional athletes, are caught off guard by the water gun. Yep.

Vignette: Joe Gacy is Crazy...for Bron Breakker

Nice, creepy vignette of Gacy outside again with a barrel fire in front of him, or a fire pit, whatever. He talks about living rent-free in Breakker's head and explains it's all part of his master plan to win the title. He then uses prongs to retrieve Rick Steiner's HoF ring and puts it on his ring, pretending to grimace as it supposedly sizzles. We head to break.

More soon...