WWE RAW Viewership Drops Below 2 million Viewers Following Post-WrestleMania 38 Episode

This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Network pulled in an average of 1.803 million viewers[...] Apr 12 - This week’s edition of WWE RAW on April 11 saw overall viewership fall. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, reports the episode on USA Network pulled in an average of 1.803 million viewers[...]

Tony Khan Makes Two Announcements Regarding Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has announced AEW Dynamite will have an overrun on Wednesday beyond 10 PM EST. Khan also announced CM Punk will take on Penta Oscuro. Below the card for Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS: - Min[...] Apr 12 - Tony Khan has announced AEW Dynamite will have an overrun on Wednesday beyond 10 PM EST. Khan also announced CM Punk will take on Penta Oscuro. Below the card for Wednesday's Dynamite on TBS: - Min[...]

Matt Hardy On Stone Cold's WrestleMania Involvement, Austin's Reaction To Broken Universe & More

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin's involvement at WrestleMania 38. “I mean, I loved it, I was so happy Steve got that mom[...] Apr 12 - During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about Stone Cold Steve Austin's involvement at WrestleMania 38. “I mean, I loved it, I was so happy Steve got that mom[...]

Cain Velasquez Breaks Silence On Attempted Murder Charge

Following the huge news story that Cain Velasquez had been arrested on an attempted murder charge of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting one of Cain's young relatives, Velasquez took to his T[...] Apr 12 - Following the huge news story that Cain Velasquez had been arrested on an attempted murder charge of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting one of Cain's young relatives, Velasquez took to his T[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Talks Future On WWE RAW Roster

Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, where he spoke about his recent call-up to the main roster of WWE Monday Night RAW. “There’s so many people tha[...] Apr 12 - Tommaso Ciampa was recently interviewed by Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, where he spoke about his recent call-up to the main roster of WWE Monday Night RAW. “There’s so many people tha[...]

ZERO1 Offers Shinjiro Otani Injury Update

Pro Wrestling ZERO1 has issued the following statement about Shinjiro Otani's injury. “April 10 Ossu PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 ・ We are pleased to inform you that the name of Shinjiro[...] Apr 12 - Pro Wrestling ZERO1 has issued the following statement about Shinjiro Otani's injury. “April 10 Ossu PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 ・ We are pleased to inform you that the name of Shinjiro[...]

Billy Corgan Thinks Jon Moxley Has A Rockstar's Charisma

Billy Corgan recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast, where he was asked what rock band in history he thinks would have made a good tag team in professional wrestling. “Right off the t[...] Apr 12 - Billy Corgan recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast, where he was asked what rock band in history he thinks would have made a good tag team in professional wrestling. “Right off the t[...]

Minoru Suzuki: "I Will Make Samoa Joe Suffer."

Minoru Suzuki was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated, where, through a translator, he spoke about his upcoming match defending the Ring of Honor World Television Championshi[...] Apr 12 - Minoru Suzuki was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated, where, through a translator, he spoke about his upcoming match defending the Ring of Honor World Television Championshi[...]

Big Damo Recalls Doing Facial Motion Capturing For WWE 2K19

Big Damo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about doing face scans for WWE 2K19. “I didn’t have to do motion capture, but we had to do all of the scans. Then the secon[...] Apr 12 - Big Damo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about doing face scans for WWE 2K19. “I didn’t have to do motion capture, but we had to do all of the scans. Then the secon[...]

Buff Bagwell and Adam Scherr Get Into Heated Argument On Twitter

Buff Bagwell has been making his rounds on Twitter as of late, interacting with fans and getting to know the landscape of what's been going on with the younger generation. During this, Bagwell tweete[...] Apr 12 - Buff Bagwell has been making his rounds on Twitter as of late, interacting with fans and getting to know the landscape of what's been going on with the younger generation. During this, Bagwell tweete[...]

Road Dogg Goes In Depth On Origins Of The New Age Outlaws

During the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg spoke about when he and Billy Gunn first initially formed the New Age Outlaws. “You know, when I first got there (WWE[...] Apr 12 - During the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg spoke about when he and Billy Gunn first initially formed the New Age Outlaws. “You know, when I first got there (WWE[...]

JBL On Vince McMahon's Approach To Commentary, How He Is Backstage

JBL was recently a guest on the Universal Wrestling podcast, where he revealed some of the advice Vince McMahon would relay to him through the headset while he's doing commentary. “‘Joh[...] Apr 12 - JBL was recently a guest on the Universal Wrestling podcast, where he revealed some of the advice Vince McMahon would relay to him through the headset while he's doing commentary. “‘Joh[...]

Booker T: "Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind?"

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan and his recent claims (which you can read here) that a lot of the AEW haters on social media are bots. “Is Tony Khan los[...] Apr 12 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan and his recent claims (which you can read here) that a lot of the AEW haters on social media are bots. “Is Tony Khan los[...]

Nyla Rose Reveals What An Asset Vickie Guerrero Is To The AEW Women's Division

Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about Vickie Guerrero and what kind of asset she is to the entire women's division in AEW. "Honestly, Vickie Guerrero [i[...] Apr 12 - Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about Vickie Guerrero and what kind of asset she is to the entire women's division in AEW. "Honestly, Vickie Guerrero [i[...]

Indy Wrestlers Named From The WWE RAW Bachelorette Party Segment

The Local Competitor on Twitter has revealed a number of indy wrestling talents were featured in the Bachelorette Party segment on Monday's WWE RAW. The segment featured Kayla Sparks, Ashley D’[...] Apr 12 - The Local Competitor on Twitter has revealed a number of indy wrestling talents were featured in the Bachelorette Party segment on Monday's WWE RAW. The segment featured Kayla Sparks, Ashley D’[...]

Chris Dickinson Signs With New Japan Pro Wrestling

Chris Dickinson has announced on Instagram that he has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Dickinson revealed that he can still work independent dates in the United States, as well as int[...] Apr 12 - Chris Dickinson has announced on Instagram that he has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Dickinson revealed that he can still work independent dates in the United States, as well as int[...]

Card For Tonight's NWA Powerrr On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr returns tonight on FITE TV. Matt Cardona will be defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Pope in the main event, as well as these other matches: - NWA World Heavyw[...] Apr 12 - NWA Powerrr returns tonight on FITE TV. Matt Cardona will be defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Pope in the main event, as well as these other matches: - NWA World Heavyw[...]

Six Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Six matches have been set for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which were taped back on January 15 from Universal Studios in Orlando. Dark tonight will be headlined by Rohit Raju vs. Captain Shawn De[...] Apr 12 - Six matches have been set for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which were taped back on January 15 from Universal Studios in Orlando. Dark tonight will be headlined by Rohit Raju vs. Captain Shawn De[...]

WWE To Report First Quarter 2022 Results Next Month

WWE issued the following: WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on T[...] Apr 12 - WWE issued the following: WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on T[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - Three Titles On The Line!

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature three titles on the line. The show will feature the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on the line in a Five-Team Gauntlet Match and these [...] Apr 12 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature three titles on the line. The show will feature the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on the line in a Five-Team Gauntlet Match and these [...]

News On Cody Rhodes' Position On RAW, Heel and Babyface Roster Listings

PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally viewed as the No. 2 babyface for the RAW roster by management and creative. Cody Rhodes is viewed second to only Bobby Lashley, wit[...] Apr 12 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally viewed as the No. 2 babyface for the RAW roster by management and creative. Cody Rhodes is viewed second to only Bobby Lashley, wit[...]

📺 WATCH: Paul Heyman Tried To Fight A Fan After Monday's WWE RAW, Dark Match Result

Following Monday's WWE RAW broadcast on USA Network, The Bloodline appeared and went up against Drew McIntyre and The New Day. McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods scored the win over Roman Reig[...] Apr 12 - Following Monday's WWE RAW broadcast on USA Network, The Bloodline appeared and went up against Drew McIntyre and The New Day. McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods scored the win over Roman Reig[...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash Card

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. The premium live event takes place on May 8, 2022, from Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on Peacock [...] Apr 12 - WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. The premium live event takes place on May 8, 2022, from Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on Peacock [...]

Update On Why Rey Mysterio Missed Monday's WWE RAW

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility after receiving a devastating Cervical Clutch by Veer Mahaan. Noticeably absent was Dominik's father Rey Mys[...] Apr 12 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility after receiving a devastating Cervical Clutch by Veer Mahaan. Noticeably absent was Dominik's father Rey Mys[...]