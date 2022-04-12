ZERO1 Offers Shinjiro Otani Injury Update

Pro Wrestling ZERO1 has issued the following statement about Shinjiro Otani's injury.

“April 10 Ossu PREMIUM Ryogoku Kokugikan ZERO1 ・ We are pleased to inform you that the name of Shinjiro Otani, who was injured at the main event of the 20th & 21st Anniversary Tournament, has been revealed.

“Disease name ‘cervical spinal cord injury.’

“After urgent transportation on the night of the 10th, we will be transferred to the ‘ICU (Intensive Care Unit)’ for the purpose of securing the airway, and on the 13th tomorrow, surgery will be performed to prevent future deterioration.

“Currently, in order to prevent the infection of the new coronavirus, the hospital is in the form of contacting the family from the attending physician and from the family to us, and although we have not been able to meet with the person, the person’s consciousness is stable. I heard that you can talk with your doctor and family.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, but we would appreciate it if you could warmly watch over Shinjiro Otani.

Thank you.”