Big Damo Recalls Doing Facial Motion Capturing For WWE 2K19

Big Damo was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about doing face scans for WWE 2K19.

“I didn’t have to do motion capture, but we had to do all of the scans. Then the second game I had to do all these things with lip movements because I think they used my character as an antagonist. So I had to do all this lip sync stuff. It was hilarious because you have to say different words from the ones they’re actually using because the way it stretches your mouth. So that was really interesting because I’d never done something like that before. I’m a huge fan of the 2k series for NBA and huge FIFA fan. So being able to see how they go about the ins and outs of these things was very cool. So that was really interesting.”

On having his hair changed in the games:

“Other than that, you have to get updated shots and do full-body images and stuff like that. I think I changed my gear and somebody was very upset about it because they’re like, ‘Oh, we need to get this in time for the game.’ I think it was just a set of red gear I used a couple of times, but that’s what they ended up using. They actually changed my hair color to ginger, which was quite funny for the second game. Which, don’t get me wrong, there was an element of ginger in my hair. But I remember I went from black to ginger hair over two games. Obviously, I didn’t dye it. But it was very funny.”

On his coast-to-coast spot: