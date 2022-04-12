WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Buff Bagwell and Adam Scherr Get Into Heated Argument On Twitter
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 12, 2022
Buff Bagwell has been making his rounds on Twitter as of late, interacting with fans and getting to know the landscape of what's been going on with the younger generation.
During this, Bagwell tweeted out a joke about the new Control Your Narrative promotion.
“I just joined CYN. Wait, never mind, it was just gas.”
Adam Scherr in turn replied with:
“Funny you gonna try and throw shade casue what you think it’s the cool thing to do. You wanna look edgy?? Cause you sure were a mark asking to take a picture with me. You should probably worry about your narrative. Don’t come at me or my company unless you want it back. Everyone thinks it’s funny to talk crap then I roast them and they cry victim. No a surprise on this app though”
Buff replied:
“Yes I asked for a picture. I’ve always had a fascination with clowns. You’re mad at me over a joke, don’t be so sensitive it’s only twitter.”
When Scherr responded with references to Buff's past issues with substance abuse, Buff replied with a picture of a mugshot Scherr had taken back in 2013, saying this:
“Should I have done it on the water? @Adamscherr99 something about glass houses. I’m open about my past mistakes, and tend not to bring others up against them. You got offended because I made a joke about something I didn’t even know you were part of because I didn’t know you.”
Scherr replied:
“Did I get a driving ticket on a boat yes. The rest of that picture you posted is fake. I wasn’t with wwe definitely didn’t spend the night in jail. Paid my ticket and went on about life.”
“And I’ll man up right now and admit I came at you to hard. I went for the kill. And shouldn’t have. I understand you didn’t know I was apart of CYN. But imagine you being one of the boys taking shots at a place giving work to other wrestlers.”
“We should be sticking together to better the industry. It’s toxic enough with the iwc. We shouldn’t be going at each other of social. Best wishes”
Buff replied:
“I agree we should be sticking together, but we also need to listen to the fans, even the ones we don’t like because they pay our bills. Let’s all be better 💪🏼 much love brother.”
It seems as though the problem got resolved and both parties have decided to be civil. A true rarity in online discourse.
