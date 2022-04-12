WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T: "Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind?"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 12, 2022

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan and his recent claims (which you can read here) that a lot of the AEW haters on social media are bots.

“Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind? I know he’s off into analytics, I think he works in that field, but people are going to hate, okay? Everybody is not going to like ya. I know Eric Bischoff said that Tony Khan had thin skin, and this came out right after that. I don’t know if that proves that or not.”

Booker spoke about dealing with online hate.

“If you think they’re not going to talk about you, you’re wrong. And if you think they are talking about you, there again, they say any news is good news, right? So, if they’re talking about you, good or bad, for me it’s good. You should look at my Twitter account, Tony, they hate me. But I’ve got so much love from so many people at the same time. I am sure Tony Khan has got a lot of love from so many people, because this guy is delivering jobs. So think about that, not thinking about how people on Twitter, because you will lose your mind thinking about people that is saying negative comments about you.”

On how to deal with the negative comments:

“That’s all it has got to be, is comments. Because I haven’t seen anything but pretty much good stories about AEW in the social media sphere. So I don’t know, man. Kick out, that’s what we say in the wrestling business. You’ll be alright.”

On some AEW fans turning on Cody following his WWE return:

“I believe it. I believe it as far as people having negative comments because I see them all the time. Cody Rhodes right now is a pariah as far as AEW fans go, they hate him. It’s amazing how one minute they can love you, and the next minute they can hate you. But then again, that’s what the wrestling business is. You can be a heel one day, and you can be a babyface the next, I love it, man. If you’re tuning in, it’s good, that’s the way I look at it.”

As noted, Tony Khan wrote on his Twitter last Friday, “An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
