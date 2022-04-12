WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Nyla Rose Reveals What An Asset Vickie Guerrero Is To The AEW Women's Division
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 12, 2022
Nyla Rose was recently a guest on the Battlegrounds podcast, where she spoke about Vickie Guerrero and what kind of asset she is to the entire women's division in AEW.
"Honestly, Vickie Guerrero [is the MVP of the women’s locker room]. I’m gonna peel the curtain back to you. Vickie is a huge, huge asset backstage helping some of the younger talents with their promos. Just putting herself out there, being a part of it. You know, here she is — she’s not necessarily an in-ring talent, per se. But she’s right there with us at practice. She’s watching us, giving us feedback. She’s, like I said, helping out with promos, helping people out with like merch ideas, helping as far as setting up the locker room, she is just such a huge asset. She’s kinda like road mom, you know?”
Nyla continued:
"Selfishly, I just love having somebody who is down to ride. She’s my ride or die. I’ll throw out the craziest thing. I’m like, ‘Hey, what if we just sneak up on so and so tonight?’ She’s like, ‘Let’s do it. Should I wear a clown mask? Like, do you want me to go distract them?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah!’ Like, so she’s — very, very little coaxing. Like I almost have to talk her out of stuff. [We are] definitely bad influences on one another."
Apr 12

Booker T: "Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind?" During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan and his recent claims (which you can read here) that a lot of the AEW haters on social media are bots. "Is Tony Khan los[...]
Apr 12

Chris Dickinson Signs With New Japan Pro Wrestling Chris Dickinson has announced on Instagram that he has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Dickinson revealed that he can still work independent dates in the United States, as well as int[...]
Apr 12

Card For Tonight's NWA Powerrr On FITE TV NWA Powerrr returns tonight on FITE TV. Matt Cardona will be defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Pope in the main event, as well as these other matches: - NWA World Heavyw[...]
Apr 12

Six Matches Set For Tonight's AEW Dark Six matches have been set for tonight's AEW Dark episode which were taped back on January 15 from Universal Studios in Orlando. Dark tonight will be headlined by Rohit Raju vs. Captain Shawn De[...]
Apr 12

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash Card WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. The premium live event takes place on May 8, 2022, from Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on Peacock [...]
Apr 11

Two Title Matches Set For Next Week's WWE RAW Two WWE title matches have been announced for next week's WWE RAW on USA Network. We will see a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, as defending champions "The Boss" Sash[...]
Apr 11

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday Check out the WWE Main Event spoilers which were taped tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to air on Thursday's episode on Hulu, and on a two-week delay via Peacock/WWE Network - Tom[...]
Apr 11

Dominik Mysterio Seemingly Written Off WWE TV Tonight, Veer faced Dominik Mysterio after attacking the Mysterios last week on RAW. Veer made short work of Dominik and then refused to let go of his submission until Dominik had to be stretchered o[...]
Apr 11

Austin Theory Has His Ring Name Changed Austin Theory is an Austin no more! On Monday's WWE RAW he dropped his first name. Theory appeared in a segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville getting himself a US Championship match against Finn[...]
