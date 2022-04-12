Matt Cardona will be defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Pope in the main event, as well as these other matches:

» More News From This Feed

Indy Wrestlers Named From The WWE RAW Bachelorette Party Segment

The Local Competitor on Twitter has revealed a number of indy wrestling talents were featured in the Bachelorette Party segment on Monday's WWE RAW. The segment featured Kayla Sparks, Ashley D’[...] Apr 12 - The Local Competitor on Twitter has revealed a number of indy wrestling talents were featured in the Bachelorette Party segment on Monday's WWE RAW. The segment featured Kayla Sparks, Ashley D’[...]

Chris Dickinson Signs With New Japan Pro Wrestling

Chris Dickinson has announced on Instagram that he has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Dickinson revealed that he can still work independent dates in the United States, as well as int[...] Apr 12 - Chris Dickinson has announced on Instagram that he has officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Dickinson revealed that he can still work independent dates in the United States, as well as int[...]

Card For Tonight's NWA Powerrr On FITE TV

NWA Powerrr returns tonight on FITE TV. Matt Cardona will be defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Pope in the main event, as well as these other matches: - NWA World Heavyw[...] Apr 12 - NWA Powerrr returns tonight on FITE TV. Matt Cardona will be defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Pope in the main event, as well as these other matches: - NWA World Heavyw[...]

Six Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Six matches have been set for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which were taped back on January 15 from Universal Studios in Orlando. Dark tonight will be headlined by Rohit Raju vs. Captain Shawn De[...] Apr 12 - Six matches have been set for tonight’s AEW Dark episode which were taped back on January 15 from Universal Studios in Orlando. Dark tonight will be headlined by Rohit Raju vs. Captain Shawn De[...]

WWE To Report First Quarter 2022 Results Next Month

WWE issued the following: WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on T[...] Apr 12 - WWE issued the following: WWE® to Report First Quarter 2022 Results STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 results on T[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0 - Three Titles On The Line!

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature three titles on the line. The show will feature the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on the line in a Five-Team Gauntlet Match and these [...] Apr 12 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on the USA Network will feature three titles on the line. The show will feature the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles on the line in a Five-Team Gauntlet Match and these [...]

News On Cody Rhodes' Position On RAW, Heel and Babyface Roster Listings

PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally viewed as the No. 2 babyface for the RAW roster by management and creative. Cody Rhodes is viewed second to only Bobby Lashley, wit[...] Apr 12 - PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally viewed as the No. 2 babyface for the RAW roster by management and creative. Cody Rhodes is viewed second to only Bobby Lashley, wit[...]

📺 WATCH: Paul Heyman Tried To Fight A Fan After Monday's WWE RAW, Dark Match Result

Following Monday's WWE RAW broadcast on USA Network, The Bloodline appeared and went up against Drew McIntyre and The New Day. McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods scored the win over Roman Reig[...] Apr 12 - Following Monday's WWE RAW broadcast on USA Network, The Bloodline appeared and went up against Drew McIntyre and The New Day. McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods scored the win over Roman Reig[...]

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash Card

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. The premium live event takes place on May 8, 2022, from Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on Peacock [...] Apr 12 - WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. The premium live event takes place on May 8, 2022, from Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on Peacock [...]

Update On Why Rey Mysterio Missed Monday's WWE RAW

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility after receiving a devastating Cervical Clutch by Veer Mahaan. Noticeably absent was Dominik's father Rey Mys[...] Apr 12 - As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility after receiving a devastating Cervical Clutch by Veer Mahaan. Noticeably absent was Dominik's father Rey Mys[...]

Major WWE Stadium Event In The United Kingdom Officially Announced

WWE has officially announced a "major stadium event" will take place in the UK later this year. The big event will take place on Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. [...] Apr 12 - WWE has officially announced a "major stadium event" will take place in the UK later this year. The big event will take place on Saturday, September 3 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. [...]

Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Two WWE title matches have been announced for next week’s WWE RAW on USA Network. We will see a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, as defending champions “The Boss” Sash[...] Apr 11 - Two WWE title matches have been announced for next week’s WWE RAW on USA Network. We will see a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, as defending champions “The Boss” Sash[...]

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

Check out the WWE Main Event spoilers which were taped tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to air on Thursday’s episode on Hulu, and on a two-week delay via Peacock/WWE Network - Tom[...] Apr 11 - Check out the WWE Main Event spoilers which were taped tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to air on Thursday’s episode on Hulu, and on a two-week delay via Peacock/WWE Network - Tom[...]

Dominik Mysterio Seemingly Written Off WWE TV

Tonight, Veer faced Dominik Mysterio after attacking the Mysterios last week on RAW. Veer made short work of Dominik and then refused to let go of his submission until Dominik had to be stretchered o[...] Apr 11 - Tonight, Veer faced Dominik Mysterio after attacking the Mysterios last week on RAW. Veer made short work of Dominik and then refused to let go of his submission until Dominik had to be stretchered o[...]

Austin Theory Has His Ring Name Changed

Austin Theory is an Austin no more! On Monday's WWE RAW he dropped his first name. Theory appeared in a segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville getting himself a US Championship match against Finn[...] Apr 11 - Austin Theory is an Austin no more! On Monday's WWE RAW he dropped his first name. Theory appeared in a segment with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville getting himself a US Championship match against Finn[...]

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa Officially Joins RAW Roster

Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is now officially a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster. Ciampa was introduced as the newest member of the Raw roster during [...] Apr 11 - Former two-time WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is now officially a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster. Ciampa was introduced as the newest member of the Raw roster during [...]

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 11, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw: Cody Rhodes Returns! We open with a video that st[...] Apr 11 - The following are the live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Previously on Raw: Cody Rhodes Returns! We open with a video that st[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals The Moment He Knew He Had To Leave AEW

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes revealed it was in Loews Hotel in Rosemont, IL by the Allstate Arena that he knew it was the time to leave All Elite [...] Apr 11 - During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes revealed it was in Loews Hotel in Rosemont, IL by the Allstate Arena that he knew it was the time to leave All Elite [...]

WWE SmackDown Viewership Slips Slightly For April 8 Episode

The viewership for Friday's April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast pulled in 2.230 million viewers which is down slightly on the week previous which drew 2.[...] Apr 11 - The viewership for Friday's April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX has been revealed. The two-hour broadcast pulled in 2.230 million viewers which is down slightly on the week previous which drew 2.[...]

AEW Rampage Delivers Highest Viewership Since January

AEW Rampage for the April 8 edition drew 600,000 viewers on TNT, which is the best viewership for the show since the January 28 episode. The week prior pulled in 456,000 viewers, so there was certain[...] Apr 11 - AEW Rampage for the April 8 edition drew 600,000 viewers on TNT, which is the best viewership for the show since the January 28 episode. The week prior pulled in 456,000 viewers, so there was certain[...]

Chris Jericho Says Cody Rhodes Departing AEW Is "Disappointing" But He Gets It

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho touched on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and returning to WWE, which he feels is disappointing but he understands due to his own past experiences. [...] Apr 11 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho touched on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and returning to WWE, which he feels is disappointing but he understands due to his own past experiences. [...]

Billy Corgan Believes Weekly Pro Wrestling Could End Due To Streaming

During a recent interview with The Under the Ring podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan discussed what the future of pro wrestling on television could look like, particularly as streaming becomes the mo[...] Apr 11 - During a recent interview with The Under the Ring podcast, NWA President Billy Corgan discussed what the future of pro wrestling on television could look like, particularly as streaming becomes the mo[...]

Mustafa Ali Wants Cody Rhodes

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has positioned himself as one of the company's biggest Superstars. In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali has suggested that he wants to step in the [...] Apr 11 - Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has positioned himself as one of the company's biggest Superstars. In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali has suggested that he wants to step in the [...]

Former WWE Superstar Announced For Control Your Narrative Events

Former WWE star Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe) will be appearing for Control Your Narrative on May 13 in Cleveland and May 14 in Detroit. This appearance is set to be her first non-WWE appearance. Logan wa[...] Apr 11 - Former WWE star Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe) will be appearing for Control Your Narrative on May 13 in Cleveland and May 14 in Detroit. This appearance is set to be her first non-WWE appearance. Logan wa[...]