News On Cody Rhodes' Position On RAW, Heel and Babyface Roster Listings

PWInsider is reporting that WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is internally viewed as the No. 2 babyface for the RAW roster by management and creative.

Cody Rhodes is viewed second to only Bobby Lashley, with AJ Styles in the third position.

WWE reportedly still considers Roman Reigns the top heel for SmackDown, and not RAW despite being recently crowned the undisputed champion of both brands. Drew McIntyre is the top babyface for SmackDown.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Edge, and Damian Priest are all viewed as RAW heels but not necessary in the main event picture as such.