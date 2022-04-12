Update On Why Rey Mysterio Missed Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 12, 2022

As seen on Monday's WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility after receiving a devastating Cervical Clutch by Veer Mahaan.

Noticeably absent was Dominik's father Rey Mysterio, who himself was actually dealing with a medical issue. Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio noted the following:

"It was a medical issue.

It’s not false advertising or they changed their mind. He was unavailable tonight."

We wish Rey Mysterio well.