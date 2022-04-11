Dominik Mysterio Seemingly Written Off WWE TV
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 11, 2022
Tonight, Veer faced Dominik Mysterio after attacking the Mysterios last week on RAW.
Veer made short work of Dominik and then refused to let go of his submission until Dominik had to be stretchered out of the arena.
This looks to be the start of a big push for Veer, with some wondering if WWE has written Dominik off television, as they normally run stretcher angles when a star is taking time out or is injured, although as of right now we have no confirmation of either.
After the commercial break, Dominik was put in an ambulance and then Mahaan was interviewed backstage.
