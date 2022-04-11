WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results (April 11, 2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Previously on Raw: Cody Rhodes Returns!

We open with a video that starts with Cody Rhodes' "world-shocking" comment that the decision to return to the WWE wasn't hard to make at all. We see reactions from the shocked crowd and get a lengthy package showing his return last week, including his conflict with Seth Rollins. We cut to the arena where Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton welcome us, alongside special guest announcer Jerry "the King" Lawler. (Corey Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.)

Miz TV featuring "the American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes

The Miz opens our live show with a special episode of MizTV. He talks about Seth Rollins and heckles the crowd a bit, taking potshots at the Detroit Lions before introducing his guest, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes makes his way out to a great reaction from the WWE crowd. The Miz checks his watch, annoyed with Rhodes entrance. "Now that we've broken our pyro budget and you took 45 minutes to just celebrate yourself, are you trying to update me on my own show?" Rhodes tells the Miz not to get hot, and not to begrudge him this moment as it's "been a long time since I Got to be in front of a crowd like this, baby!" Cheap pops galore as he gets up again and panders the crowd, and they rip off a loud "Cody" chant to the Miz's dismay.

"May we get started now," the Miz asks the audience, before addressing Rhodes' emotional speech last week. He states Cody's desire to extend the Rhodes legacy is admirable, and the crowd chants "Cody." The Miz then states that if Cody didn't have the Rhodes family name, "you wouldn't be the grandson of a plumber. You'd just be a plumber." Cody calls him "Miz after dark" and states being a plumber would be a good thing right now "because you (Miz) are completely full of..." HE stops himself and has the crowd say what Miz is full of. "You have changed a day (Miz), you really haven't. Your arrogance, you're obnoxious, you're a full blown carnie! The fact that you embrace it, you know what that makes you? Reliable. Good ol' reliable Mike. Let me ask you something. Do I look the same to you? What do you think I've been doing for six years?" Rhodes tells the Miz it's not about what he wants to do, but what he needs to do--which is win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship "belt." The Miz channels his inner McMahon, stating "it's a title" because a belt is used to hold up your pants.

The Miz is heckled by the crowd with a loud Cody chant, leading the Miz to remind us that when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut. He takes credit for "Single-handedly destroying the Mysterio family" and "embarrassing Logan Paul." The Miz states we know where Cody's been the last six years, but this is his show and he will not stand for being embarrassed on his show. Rhodes tells him to settle down, and tells the Miz that he respects the Miz--all of his accomplishments here. "I get the sense that this hostility is because maybe you feel a bit threatened by me," Cody chimes in. He states he has zero issue with Rollins and he'd love to give him a rematch but the Miz is making things personal. The segment ends with the Miz attempting to ambush Cody, who sends him packing. We're told the Rhodes/Miz match is at 9pm.

The Bloodline Wants All the Gold

We get a quick video recapping Roman Reigns' order on this past Friday, demanding the Usos take the Raw tag titles and unify the tag belts.

Singles Match: Dominik Mysterio vs Veer Mahaan

Dom will face Veer tonight, not Rey as previously reported. We head to our first break. When we return, we get a short two-minute match in which Veer completely squashes Dominik. Veer picks up the win via submission. Post match, Veer refused to break the submission hold. Four officials were required to rip him off. Veer broke free and again attacked Dom, choking him out. Finally, officials break him off and Dom is taken out of the arena on a gurney and ambulance.

Your Winner via Submission, Veer!

Backstage Altercation: AJ Styles & Damian Priest

Styles is asked about his match with Priest tonight. He states he's very afraid...of what Edge and Priest are making him do to them. He takes offense at them making it personal by talking about his family. He spots Damian Priest backstage and attacks him. The two brawl us to a commercial.

Singles Match: AJ Styles vs Damian Priest

AJ Styles makes way out, intent in every step. Damian Priest makes his way and a pre-recorded video plays in which Priest reaffirms his dedication to Edge. We start with Styles throwing forearms and fists out of the gate, sending Priest to the outside. Styles hits a leaping forearm from the apron to Priest and sends Priest tumbling into the timekeeper's area. Styles slams Priest's face into the commentary table, then the apron, and rolls into the ring. Styles roll outside and battle Priest more, sending him crashing into the barricade before we head to break.

We return with Priest in control, briefly, and both men battle for control. Styles' forehead is bleeding. Priest dodges a leaping attack from Styles and hits a beautiful reverse Rock Bottom-ish move for a close two. Priest pulls Styles to his knees and holds his left wrist in a lock, kicking away at Styles. Styles rallies, using a Pele Kick to stun Priest while he's busy jawing off. Styles executes the Phenomenal Forearm but Priest counters with a high kick to the face, sending Styles flying back out of the ring. Priest kneels in the ring, the lights go dim, then out--and a blue spotlight floods over Priest. He looks pretty creepy in the blue light and we go to break just like that. When we return, we learn the match is over due to "power difficulties."

Your Result, No Contest!

Singles Match: the Miz vs Cody Rhodes

The Miz is out first to digital boos and decent crowd heat. Rhodes makes his entrance for the second time tonight, this time in ring gear. The fans welcome the prodigal son as he prepares for his first match on Raw in six years. Seth Rollins makes his way out and the crowd sings his theme for him as he plays maestro. The Miz and Rhodes exchange leads repeatedly. Rhodes uses working holds on the Miz to control the pace, and shows off some impressive athleticism with a driver suplex into a push-up. The crowd is behind Cody throughout the match, as expected. The Miz gets his second wind and sends Cody to the mat, where he drops multiple knees to his back before connecting with a punt kick. The Miz uses a headlock to leverage Cody down to the mat, attempting a chinlock sleeper. The Miz maintains control through a break but as we return, Cody Rhodes powers to his feet and sends the Miz outside before landing a suicide dive. The Miz gets one last gust of offense in, attempting to make him tap with a Figure Four, but Rhodes perseveres, reverses the hold and, after a comeback sequence, picks up the win with the Cross Rhodes.

Your Winner, Cody Rhodes!