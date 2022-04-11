Update On WWE Plans For Tommaso Ciampa (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tommaso Ciampa is now an official member of the WWE RAW roster and is currently in Detroit for tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider.

The official WWE roster page still lists Ciampa as an NXT Superstar, but that should change when he appears on tonight’s RAW.

There’s no news on what WWE has planned for Ciampa but all could become clear in a matter of hours.

Ciampa is one of the names that have been rumored to be joining Edge’s new stable. Damian Priest joined the group last weekend at WrestleMania.