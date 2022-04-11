Eric Bischoff Reveals He Is "Embarrassed" For Tony Khan

“Man, I’m embarrassed; that’s the best way to say it; I’m embarrassed for Tony. I don’t know whether what he said was true or not true. Who knows, he has enough money to figure that thing out. Let’s assume he’s right; let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. But don’t sell it. Don’t go and whine about it because guess what happens next. Once you sell it, people who otherwise won’t jump on and take a swing at you are going to jump and take a swing at you because you’re selling and reacting to it.”

During an interview with Bodyslam, Eric Bischoff said the following on the matter:

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has revealed that he is embarrassed for Tony Khan following the AEW President ordering an "independent study" into critics of the AEW brand which concluded that they are paid trolls and bots.

» More News From This Feed

Mustafa Ali Wants Cody Rhodes

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has positioned himself as one of the company's biggest Superstars. In a post on Twitter, Musta[...] Apr 11 - Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has positioned himself as one of the company's biggest Superstars. In a post on Twitter, Musta[...]

Former WWE Superstar Announced For Control Your Narrative Events

Former WWE star Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe) will be appearing for Control Your Narrative on May 13 in Cleveland and May 14 in Detroit. This appearance i[...] Apr 11 - Former WWE star Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe) will be appearing for Control Your Narrative on May 13 in Cleveland and May 14 in Detroit. This appearance i[...]

How The Next WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Will Be Determined

WWE has announced that a gauntlet match will determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. The five teams included in the match [...] Apr 11 - WWE has announced that a gauntlet match will determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions Tuesday night on NXT 2.0. The five teams included in the match [...]

Update On WWE Plans For Tommaso Ciampa (SPOILER)

Tommaso Ciampa is now an official member of the WWE RAW roster and is currently in Detroit for tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider. The offic[...] Apr 11 - Tommaso Ciampa is now an official member of the WWE RAW roster and is currently in Detroit for tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider. The offic[...]

Next Guest Revealed For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

The guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" has been revealed. WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley / Bully Ray will h[...] Apr 11 - The guest for the next episode of Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" has been revealed. WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley / Bully Ray will h[...]

WWE WrestleMania 38 Smashes Super Bowl LVI With Social Media Performance

WWE issued the following: - WrestleMania 38 beat Super Bowl LVI with 2.2 billion social media impressions for WWE vs. 1.8 billion impressions for the[...] Apr 11 - WWE issued the following: - WrestleMania 38 beat Super Bowl LVI with 2.2 billion social media impressions for WWE vs. 1.8 billion impressions for the[...]

NXT UK Referee Announces WWE Departure

NXT UK referee Artemis has revealed she has left the promotin. In an Instagram post she said: “Art is back. Available worldwide, no restrict[...] Apr 11 - NXT UK referee Artemis has revealed she has left the promotin. In an Instagram post she said: “Art is back. Available worldwide, no restrict[...]

Kevin Eck Is Leaving Ring Of Honor

During the latest Eck’s Files on ROHWrestling.com, Kevin Eck announced he will be leaving Ring Of Honor. He had served as a long-time writer, c[...] Apr 11 - During the latest Eck’s Files on ROHWrestling.com, Kevin Eck announced he will be leaving Ring Of Honor. He had served as a long-time writer, c[...]

Update On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Being So Short At WWE WrestleMania 38

During the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in 12 minutes with some reports suggesting it ended abruptly b[...] Apr 11 - During the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in 12 minutes with some reports suggesting it ended abruptly b[...]

Eric Bischoff Reveals He Is "Embarrassed" For Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has revealed that he is embarrassed for Tony Khan following the AEW President ordering an "independent study" into cri[...] Apr 11 - WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has revealed that he is embarrassed for Tony Khan following the AEW President ordering an "independent study" into cri[...]

Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Cody Rhodes In Action, Tag Titles Up For Grabs, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with all the build toward the upcoming WrestleMania Backlas[...] Apr 11 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with all the build toward the upcoming WrestleMania Backlas[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Reportedly Set To Launch His Own Podcast

The Undertaker is set to join the world of podcasting. Taker, who was recently inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame is set to launch his own[...] Apr 11 - The Undertaker is set to join the world of podcasting. Taker, who was recently inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame is set to launch his own[...]

Ric Flair Reveals The One Thing That Drove Him Crazy About Randy Savage

WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was joined by Conrad Thompson to take part in a WrestleMania VIII Watchalong. During the Watchalong Flair gave some insigh[...] Apr 11 - WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was joined by Conrad Thompson to take part in a WrestleMania VIII Watchalong. During the Watchalong Flair gave some insigh[...]

Jim Ross Talks Vader's Legacy

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Harley Race being Vader's manager in WCW. “It wasn’t a bad idea because [...] Apr 11 - During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Harley Race being Vader's manager in WCW. “It wasn’t a bad idea because [...]

Kurt Angle Reveals WrestleMania 33 Appearance Was Supposed To Have Pyro, But It Was Given To Another Segment Last Minute

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle recalled when he went into the WWE Hall of Fame and was set up to get to make an entrance at W[...] Apr 11 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle recalled when he went into the WWE Hall of Fame and was set up to get to make an entrance at W[...]

Angel Garza Says We're Living In The "Criticism Era"

Angel Garza was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he had some things to say about his view of the fans of WWE. “I am going to bri[...] Apr 11 - Angel Garza was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he had some things to say about his view of the fans of WWE. “I am going to bri[...]

Peter Avalon Recalls Time As Norv Fernum In IMPACT Wrestling

Peter Avalon was interviewed by Bodyslam.net, where he was asked about his time as Norv Fernum in IMPACT: "I had no say whatsoever. They hit up a l[...] Apr 11 - Peter Avalon was interviewed by Bodyslam.net, where he was asked about his time as Norv Fernum in IMPACT: "I had no say whatsoever. They hit up a l[...]

Renee Michelle Explains Why She Turned Down STARDOM Opportunity

Renee Michelle was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on FITE, where she spoke about getting to work with both Melina and Mickie James. &ld[...] Apr 11 - Renee Michelle was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on FITE, where she spoke about getting to work with both Melina and Mickie James. &ld[...]

Hook Scheduled To Make Independent Wrestling Debut In May

Hook is about to make his independent wrestling debut. The announcement came from Create A Pro, who tweeted out the following: 🚨TALENT ANNOUNCE[...] Apr 11 - Hook is about to make his independent wrestling debut. The announcement came from Create A Pro, who tweeted out the following: 🚨TALENT ANNOUNCE[...]

Logan Paul Reveals Advice Triple H Gave Him Before WrestleMania

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where Logan Paul spoke about Triple H approaching him at WrestleMania and giving [...] Apr 11 - Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where Logan Paul spoke about Triple H approaching him at WrestleMania and giving [...]

The Miz Describes What His Role In WWE Is

The Miz recently sat down with The Detroit News, where he spoke about what his current role in WWE is. “I would say my role in the company no[...] Apr 11 - The Miz recently sat down with The Detroit News, where he spoke about what his current role in WWE is. “I would say my role in the company no[...]

Paul Heyman: "I Have Absolutely No Desire To Go Into The Hall of Fame."

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on 101 WRIF, where he spoke about his history with many of the legends that appeared at WrestleMania 38: "First of[...] Apr 11 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on 101 WRIF, where he spoke about his history with many of the legends that appeared at WrestleMania 38: "First of[...]

William Regal: "Don't Try And Watch All My 30 Minute Boring Wrestling Matches."

William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his career up to this point. “Can I just say, my career, for any[...] Apr 11 - William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his career up to this point. “Can I just say, my career, for any[...]

Tony Nese Launching New Fitness Coaching Website

Tony Nese has put out the following announcement: “When I started my journey I never knew what would come of it. All I knew was what I wanted[...] Apr 11 - Tony Nese has put out the following announcement: “When I started my journey I never knew what would come of it. All I knew was what I wanted[...]