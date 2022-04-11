Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW - Cody Rhodes In Action, Tag Titles Up For Grabs, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will broadcast live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with all the build toward the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event.

We know that Cody Rhodes will be involved in his first RAW TV match in six years going against The Miz. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be up for grabs.

Veer Mahaan will make his official in-ring re-debut as he faces Rey Mysterio.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is sending SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to capture the RAW Tag Team Titles from RK-Bro to unify them

- Veer Mahaan vs. Rey Mysterio

- Damian Priest vs. AJ Styles

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will defend against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

- Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

- MVP and Omos discuss Bobby Lashley and address the WWE Universe on a special edition of The VIP Lounge

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.