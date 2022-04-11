"I came back from out of the arena to go backstage and I said ‘Vince what happened?’ He said ‘Well, unfortunately, the Hardy Boyz were winning the Tag Team Titles tonight and every World Title match has fireworks but theirs. So I called an audible and I stole yours and I’m giving them to the Hardyz because they’re on the segment after you.’ The Hardyz got the red, white, and blue fireworks, the bastards stole them from me."

"Yes, I was pretty pissed off about it too.When I was going out for WrestleMania to be acknowledged as a Hall of Fame inductee, I’m getting ready to go out there and Vince tells me ‘hey listen, we’ve got red, white, and blue fireworks for you. When you go out there point your fingers in the air and we’re going to have the fireworks go off and then we’re going to celebrate your Hall of Fame induction.’ So I go out there and I raise my hands and nothing goes off, no fireworks go off, I lower my hands and raise them again, nothing goes off."

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle recalled when he went into the WWE Hall of Fame and was set up to get to make an entrance at WrestleMania to celebrate.

» More News From This Feed

Jim Ross Talks Vader's Legacy

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Harley Race being Vader's manager in WCW. “It wasn’t a bad idea because [...] Apr 11 - During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Harley Race being Vader's manager in WCW. “It wasn’t a bad idea because [...]

Kurt Angle Reveals WrestleMania 33 Appearance Was Supposed To Have Pyro, But It Was Given To Another Segment Last Minute

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle recalled when he went into the WWE Hall of Fame and was set up to get to make an entrance at W[...] Apr 11 - During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle recalled when he went into the WWE Hall of Fame and was set up to get to make an entrance at W[...]

Angel Garza Says We're Living In The "Criticism Era"

Angel Garza was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he had some things to say about his view of the fans of WWE. “I am going to bri[...] Apr 11 - Angel Garza was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he had some things to say about his view of the fans of WWE. “I am going to bri[...]

Peter Avalon Recalls Time As Norv Fernum In IMPACT Wrestling

Peter Avalon was interviewed by Bodyslam.net, where he was asked about his time as Norv Fernum in IMPACT: "I had no say whatsoever. They hit up a l[...] Apr 11 - Peter Avalon was interviewed by Bodyslam.net, where he was asked about his time as Norv Fernum in IMPACT: "I had no say whatsoever. They hit up a l[...]

Renee Michelle Explains Why She Turned Down STARDOM Opportunity

Renee Michelle was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on FITE, where she spoke about getting to work with both Melina and Mickie James. &ld[...] Apr 11 - Renee Michelle was recently a guest on Women's Wrestling Talk on FITE, where she spoke about getting to work with both Melina and Mickie James. &ld[...]

Hook Scheduled To Make Independent Wrestling Debut In May

Hook is about to make his independent wrestling debut. The announcement came from Create A Pro, who tweeted out the following: 🚨TALENT ANNOUNCE[...] Apr 11 - Hook is about to make his independent wrestling debut. The announcement came from Create A Pro, who tweeted out the following: 🚨TALENT ANNOUNCE[...]

Logan Paul Reveals Advice Triple H Gave Him Before WrestleMania

Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where Logan Paul spoke about Triple H approaching him at WrestleMania and giving [...] Apr 11 - Becky Lynch was recently a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, where Logan Paul spoke about Triple H approaching him at WrestleMania and giving [...]

The Miz Describes What His Role In WWE Is

The Miz recently sat down with The Detroit News, where he spoke about what his current role in WWE is. “I would say my role in the company no[...] Apr 11 - The Miz recently sat down with The Detroit News, where he spoke about what his current role in WWE is. “I would say my role in the company no[...]

Paul Heyman: "I Have Absolutely No Desire To Go Into The Hall of Fame."

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on 101 WRIF, where he spoke about his history with many of the legends that appeared at WrestleMania 38: "First of[...] Apr 11 - Paul Heyman was recently a guest on 101 WRIF, where he spoke about his history with many of the legends that appeared at WrestleMania 38: "First of[...]

William Regal: "Don't Try And Watch All My 30 Minute Boring Wrestling Matches."

William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his career up to this point. “Can I just say, my career, for any[...] Apr 11 - William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his career up to this point. “Can I just say, my career, for any[...]

Tony Nese Launching New Fitness Coaching Website

Tony Nese has put out the following announcement: “When I started my journey I never knew what would come of it. All I knew was what I wanted[...] Apr 11 - Tony Nese has put out the following announcement: “When I started my journey I never knew what would come of it. All I knew was what I wanted[...]

Bandido No-Shows GCW Event, Not Responding To Messages From Management

GCW has announced that, for reasons currently unknown, Bandido has no-showed their upcoming Devil In A New Dress event. The announcement comes in the[...] Apr 10 - GCW has announced that, for reasons currently unknown, Bandido has no-showed their upcoming Devil In A New Dress event. The announcement comes in the[...]

Swerve Strickland Is Filming A Horror Movie

Swerve Strickland has announced on Twitter that he has a film in the works. This announcement came in the form of a tweet, in which Strickland said t[...] Apr 10 - Swerve Strickland has announced on Twitter that he has a film in the works. This announcement came in the form of a tweet, in which Strickland said t[...]

Nikki Bella Talks Her Upcoming Wedding

Nikki Bella spoke with USA Today at last night's Kid's Choice Awards about her upcoming marriage to Artem Chigvintsev, where she hinted at the wedding[...] Apr 10 - Nikki Bella spoke with USA Today at last night's Kid's Choice Awards about her upcoming marriage to Artem Chigvintsev, where she hinted at the wedding[...]

Matt Hardy Tells Story Of WrestleMania 33 Return, Relationship With Triple H

During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy recalled when The Hardy Boyz made their grand return to WWE at WrestleMania 33[...] Apr 10 - During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy recalled when The Hardy Boyz made their grand return to WWE at WrestleMania 33[...]

Kevin Eck Announces Departure From Ring Of Honor's Website

During the latest edition of The Eck's Files on Ring of Honor's official website, Kevin Eck announced that he will be departing from the company. You[...] Apr 10 - During the latest edition of The Eck's Files on Ring of Honor's official website, Kevin Eck announced that he will be departing from the company. You[...]

Sasha Banks Says She's Still Waiting For That Moment That Defines Her Legacy

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on the Impaulsive podcast, where she spoke about how she feels she was destined to become a WWE Superstar. “[...] Apr 10 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on the Impaulsive podcast, where she spoke about how she feels she was destined to become a WWE Superstar. “[...]

Drew McIntyre Reportedly Cancelled His Own WrestleMania Entrance Plans Last Minute

It's being reported by Fightful Select that Drew McIntyre was going to have a special entrance at WrestleMania, but made the call himself at the last [...] Apr 10 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that Drew McIntyre was going to have a special entrance at WrestleMania, but made the call himself at the last [...]

Thunder Rosa Talks About Tacos And Farting (Seriously)

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Fightful, who have provided a transcription of the conversation. You can check out the transcript below: [...] Apr 10 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Fightful, who have provided a transcription of the conversation. You can check out the transcript below: [...]

JBL On What Makes A Good Heel, Where Today's Generation Is Going Wrong With It

John "Bradshaw" Layfield was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about what it takes to be a good heel in professional wrestling. [...] Apr 10 - John "Bradshaw" Layfield was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about what it takes to be a good heel in professional wrestling. [...]

Shinjiro Otani Suffers Injury At ZERO1 Event, Stretchered Out Of Ring

Shinjiro Otani has been hospitalized following his match on Sunday's ZERO1 show. The injury was sustained when Otani took a German suplex into the tu[...] Apr 10 - Shinjiro Otani has been hospitalized following his match on Sunday's ZERO1 show. The injury was sustained when Otani took a German suplex into the tu[...]

Ian Riccaboni Reveals The Original Pre-Tony Khan Plan For Ring of Honor's Relaunch

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Ian Riccaboni revealed what the original plans for the Ring of Honor relaunch were. &ld[...] Apr 10 - During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Ian Riccaboni revealed what the original plans for the Ring of Honor relaunch were. &ld[...]

Hiroshi Tanahashi Wants To Face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

Hiroshi Tanahashi was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he outlined his future goals. “Recapturing the U.S. heavyweight title[...] Apr 09 - Hiroshi Tanahashi was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he outlined his future goals. “Recapturing the U.S. heavyweight title[...]

List of Producers For WWE WrestleMania 38 (Both Nights) + Notes

We now have a list of the producers for the various matches and segments at WrestleMania 38, courtesy of Fightful. Night 1: - Usos vs. Boogs &[...] Apr 09 - We now have a list of the producers for the various matches and segments at WrestleMania 38, courtesy of Fightful. Night 1: - Usos vs. Boogs &[...]