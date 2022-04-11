WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Kurt Angle Reveals WrestleMania 33 Appearance Was Supposed To Have Pyro, But It Was Given To Another Segment Last Minute
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 11, 2022
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle recalled when he went into the WWE Hall of Fame and was set up to get to make an entrance at WrestleMania to celebrate.
"Yes, I was pretty pissed off about it too.When I was going out for WrestleMania to be acknowledged as a Hall of Fame inductee, I’m getting ready to go out there and Vince tells me ‘hey listen, we’ve got red, white, and blue fireworks for you. When you go out there point your fingers in the air and we’re going to have the fireworks go off and then we’re going to celebrate your Hall of Fame induction.’ So I go out there and I raise my hands and nothing goes off, no fireworks go off, I lower my hands and raise them again, nothing goes off."
Angle continued.
"I came back from out of the arena to go backstage and I said ‘Vince what happened?’ He said ‘Well, unfortunately, the Hardy Boyz were winning the Tag Team Titles tonight and every World Title match has fireworks but theirs. So I called an audible and I stole yours and I’m giving them to the Hardyz because they’re on the segment after you.’ The Hardyz got the red, white, and blue fireworks, the bastards stole them from me."