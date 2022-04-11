Angel Garza Says We're Living In The "Criticism Era"

“As I told you, no matter where, if they put us on Raw, SmackDown, NXT, we are going to go, looking forward and always pushing our ourselves. It doesn’t matter who is in there, we can go and perform there. Right now, I like that they are bringing that little flavor, or spicy show. I like that, I think our characters fit perfectly.”

“Yeah sure, definitely Legado is one of them. But I think our eyes will be on the tag team, the actual tag team champions, Imperium. That would be good.”

Humberto Carrillo spoke about what tag teams he wants to face most:

“I am going to bring this to the table. No matter what we do, they are always going to complain. No matter if we are on the top, ‘oh, they are giving everything to that guy.’ If you are running for the 24/7, ‘oh, they are burying that guy,’ if you are doing a great job, ‘oh they are just trying to push that guy.’ They are always going to come with something, they will never be happy. At this point, we are looking at our careers. Sometimes it’s more than, ‘oh, you’re an ego (egotistical) person, you are just looking for yourself.’ Yeah, because you are just looking for yourself. What if I tell you in your job, go and do that thing, then I start complaining because you do it a certain way. Or, I start criticizing you, like hey, ‘why are you holding that mic that way, grab it another way,’ no matter how you do it, I’m always going to complain. That’s all the fans that we have right now. It’s part of the business to have all of them, but we are living in that era. I call it, ‘the criticism era.’”

Angel Garza was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he had some things to say about his view of the fans of WWE.

