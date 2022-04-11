Peter Avalon Recalls Time As Norv Fernum In IMPACT Wrestling

Peter Avalon was interviewed by Bodyslam.net, where he was asked about his time as Norv Fernum in IMPACT:

"I had no say whatsoever. They hit up a local guy in the area who hit me up and I just fit the role they were looking for at the time. I was at a real awful point in my life. I was at my skinniest and some of my most mentally unwell, as well. Sometimes things would fall into my lap at a weird time and I got a lot of really cool wrestling gigs in my life when I was at my absolute -- physically and mentally, some of my worst, almost rock bottom."

Avalon continued.

"I have an incredible time at Lucha VaVoom and then IMPACT Wrestling was happening at the same time as I was miserable. So I fit the role of -- what they were asking for was somebody who did not look like a wrestler. Here comes skinny little Pete. Here I am! I'm at my absolute smallest. I think I weighed a buck thirty-nine (139 lbs.). I was not doing well, man, I looked ill. They booked me in a singlet and they said, 'You're going to be a nerd' and I was like, 'Alright, no problem.' They ended up buying me clothes from Target and brought me back corduroy pants, a red shirt, which I still have the red t-shirt, and then they had some flannel. Looked like a tech guy or something."

