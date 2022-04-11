The Miz Describes What His Role In WWE Is
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 11, 2022
The Miz recently sat down with The Detroit News, where he spoke about what his current role in WWE is.
“I would say my role in the company now is as a person who can develop newcomers but also be in the main event, or help the main event out, or be on the mid-card. I can be anywhere. I’m the person that they’re like, ‘hey, we’ve got this,’ and if they give it to me, they know it’s going to be gold.”
On celebrities coming into WWE:
“My goal, whenever a celebrity comes in, is not to have them just sit on the sidelines and watch me work. What the fans paid to see is, ‘is Logan Paul going to be able to do this?’ I want to be able to give fans that answer, whether it’s positive or negative. So I’m going to push whichever celebrity is out there to be their absolute best, and it only works if they have the heart, the dedication, the will, and the athletic ability to do it.”
On what's next for his career:
“I’m hoping I’m able to perform at the top of my level, stay injury-free, have fun and maybe have a couple more shows out on television.”
