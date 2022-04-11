Paul Heyman: "I Have Absolutely No Desire To Go Into The Hall of Fame."

Paul Heyman was recently a guest on 101 WRIF, where he spoke about his history with many of the legends that appeared at WrestleMania 38:

"First of all, Stone Cold Steve Austin was managed by me in WCW before he came to WWE. In between WCW and WWE, Steve Austin stopped off in ECW, which I owned at the time. So I've known Steve Austin for over 30 years and I'm very proud of him and I thought it was very smart for him to wrestle his last match instead of stepping up and trying one more run against The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

"As for the Undertaker, I've managed him as well in WCW. As he has revealed in the past few weeks during some interviews, I was one of the people that facilitated his move to WWE and to become The Undertaker, and I also applaud his decision to enter the Hall of Fame, signifying the end of The Undertaker's career, before he got itchy, and decided to step up one more time against The Tribal Chief, to get smashed, the same way Brock Lesnar did at WrestleMania this past Sunday. So I have enjoyed both Austin and Undertaker's final bow, and I encourage others to take final vows before they step into the ring with Roman Reigns and get hurt."