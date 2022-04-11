William Regal: "Don't Try And Watch All My 30 Minute Boring Wrestling Matches."

William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his career up to this point.

“Can I just say, my career, for anybody interested, don’t ever waste a second-ever trying to discuss my career. I know what I am. But I will say, I was just me and I plodded along. My career looks so much better in GIFs than it ever did in reality, because they just put the good bits. So just watch the GIFs, don’t try and watch all the 20, 30-minute boring wrestling matches. Just watch the stuff when I am throwing people around and you’ll probably think a lot more of me.”

On his storyline with Eugene:

“The Eugene story, if you actually watch that week by week and the actual things that we did, it was an incredible story. But if you just watch bits of it, it doesn’t quite (look as good). If you watch the actual story play out, it was done incredibly well. We got to show our acting chops a bit in that.”

On the King of the Ring:

“The King of the Ring thing, I had an idea of completely changing up something about myself. Once I got to WWE I was either doing serious stuff, or I was always on live events, but I was on TV sometimes. If I was, it was either a little bit of serious stuff, or some incredibly entertaining things, which I thrive on. This was a very serious role. “No need to get into why I got suspended, I still don’t really know. I’ve no reason to lie about that. If it had gone a different day and age, and wasn’t what had happened near to that time, it wouldn’t have even come up. But when I was out of it, within a week of being home I thought, ‘I am glad I got out of that.’ Because I was going down a dark path with that. Because I was studying a lot of the world’s dictators. I was trying to get into a real different mindset, and it drags you down.”

Regal continued: