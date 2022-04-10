“It might be on E!. So, the world may see it. There’s so, so much pressure [with the first dance]. I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, ‘You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy.’ But I need to start now.”

“I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s—t together.”

“We’ve set a wedding date. I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon. Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’m going to have to put her to work.”

Nikki Bella spoke with USA Today at last night's Kid's Choice Awards about her upcoming marriage to Artem Chigvintsev, where she hinted at the wedding date.

Bandido No-Shows GCW Event, Not Responding To Messages From Management

GCW has announced that, for reasons currently unknown, Bandido has no-showed their upcoming Devil In A New Dress event. The announcement comes in the form of a tweet, which you can read below: It [...] Apr 10 - GCW has announced that, for reasons currently unknown, Bandido has no-showed their upcoming Devil In A New Dress event. The announcement comes in the form of a tweet, which you can read below: It [...]

Swerve Strickland Is Filming A Horror Movie

Swerve Strickland has announced on Twitter that he has a film in the works. This announcement came in the form of a tweet, in which Strickland said this: “Oh yeah, forgot to mention. I&rsquo[...] Apr 10 - Swerve Strickland has announced on Twitter that he has a film in the works. This announcement came in the form of a tweet, in which Strickland said this: “Oh yeah, forgot to mention. I&rsquo[...]

Nikki Bella Talks Her Upcoming Wedding

Matt Hardy Tells Story Of WrestleMania 33 Return, Relationship With Triple H

During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy recalled when The Hardy Boyz made their grand return to WWE at WrestleMania 33: “Then Triple H reached out, spoke to hi[...] Apr 10 - During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy recalled when The Hardy Boyz made their grand return to WWE at WrestleMania 33: “Then Triple H reached out, spoke to hi[...]

Kevin Eck Announces Departure From Ring Of Honor's Website

During the latest edition of The Eck's Files on Ring of Honor's official website, Kevin Eck announced that he will be departing from the company. You can read what he wrote below: “On a fina[...] Apr 10 - During the latest edition of The Eck's Files on Ring of Honor's official website, Kevin Eck announced that he will be departing from the company. You can read what he wrote below: “On a fina[...]

Sasha Banks Says She's Still Waiting For That Moment That Defines Her Legacy

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on the Impaulsive podcast, where she spoke about how she feels she was destined to become a WWE Superstar. “I was born to be a WWE superstar, so it’s ve[...] Apr 10 - Sasha Banks was recently a guest on the Impaulsive podcast, where she spoke about how she feels she was destined to become a WWE Superstar. “I was born to be a WWE superstar, so it’s ve[...]

Drew McIntyre Reportedly Cancelled His Own WrestleMania Entrance Plans Last Minute

It's being reported by Fightful Select that Drew McIntyre was going to have a special entrance at WrestleMania, but made the call himself at the last minute to nix it. It was originally noted by one [...] Apr 10 - It's being reported by Fightful Select that Drew McIntyre was going to have a special entrance at WrestleMania, but made the call himself at the last minute to nix it. It was originally noted by one [...]

Thunder Rosa Talks About Tacos And Farting (Seriously)

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Fightful, who have provided a transcription of the conversation. You can check out the transcript below: THUNDER ROSA: "People have been asking me to do th[...] Apr 10 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Fightful, who have provided a transcription of the conversation. You can check out the transcript below: THUNDER ROSA: "People have been asking me to do th[...]

JBL On What Makes A Good Heel, Where Today's Generation Is Going Wrong With It

John "Bradshaw" Layfield was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about what it takes to be a good heel in professional wrestling. “I had people tell me they like people say[...] Apr 10 - John "Bradshaw" Layfield was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about what it takes to be a good heel in professional wrestling. “I had people tell me they like people say[...]

Shinjiro Otani Suffers Injury At ZERO1 Event, Stretchered Out Of Ring

Shinjiro Otani has been hospitalized following his match on Sunday's ZERO1 show. The injury was sustained when Otani took a German suplex into the turnbuckle that rendered Otani unable to move. The m[...] Apr 10 - Shinjiro Otani has been hospitalized following his match on Sunday's ZERO1 show. The injury was sustained when Otani took a German suplex into the turnbuckle that rendered Otani unable to move. The m[...]

Ian Riccaboni Reveals The Original Pre-Tony Khan Plan For Ring of Honor's Relaunch

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Ian Riccaboni revealed what the original plans for the Ring of Honor relaunch were. “I’ll give you a scoop that was kind of o[...] Apr 10 - During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Ian Riccaboni revealed what the original plans for the Ring of Honor relaunch were. “I’ll give you a scoop that was kind of o[...]

Hiroshi Tanahashi Wants To Face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson

Hiroshi Tanahashi was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he outlined his future goals. “Recapturing the U.S. heavyweight title before I return to the United States, that is wha[...] Apr 09 - Hiroshi Tanahashi was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he outlined his future goals. “Recapturing the U.S. heavyweight title before I return to the United States, that is wha[...]

List of Producers For WWE WrestleMania 38 (Both Nights) + Notes

We now have a list of the producers for the various matches and segments at WrestleMania 38, courtesy of Fightful. Night 1: - Usos vs. Boogs & Nakamura: Shawn Daivari. It was budgeted for 20 m[...] Apr 09 - We now have a list of the producers for the various matches and segments at WrestleMania 38, courtesy of Fightful. Night 1: - Usos vs. Boogs & Nakamura: Shawn Daivari. It was budgeted for 20 m[...]

Miro Reportedly Filming CBS Pilot While On Shelf With Injury

Wondering where Miro has been lately? Miro has been off TV after sustaining a hamstring injury, only coming back briefly to fill in a slot during a title contender tournament. Miro hasn't wrestled si[...] Apr 09 - Wondering where Miro has been lately? Miro has been off TV after sustaining a hamstring injury, only coming back briefly to fill in a slot during a title contender tournament. Miro hasn't wrestled si[...]

WWE Heading Back To Saudi Arabia Later This Year

A second trip to Saudi Arabia is in the works for WWE this year. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is planning on heading back to Saudi Arabia “around Halloween, either the final week of October [...] Apr 09 - A second trip to Saudi Arabia is in the works for WWE this year. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is planning on heading back to Saudi Arabia “around Halloween, either the final week of October [...]

NJPW Hyper Battle (4/9/2022) Results

NJPW held their Hyper Battle event on April 9th from the Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado def. Bad Luck Fa[...] Apr 09 - NJPW held their Hyper Battle event on April 9th from the Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado def. Bad Luck Fa[...]

SANADA Vacates IWGP United States Championship, Match To Crown New Champion Announced

At NJPW Hyper Battle, SANADA vacated the IWGP United States Championship due to injury. SANADA suffered an orbital fracture during the New Japan Cup tournament in his match against Will Ospreay. It'[...] Apr 09 - At NJPW Hyper Battle, SANADA vacated the IWGP United States Championship due to injury. SANADA suffered an orbital fracture during the New Japan Cup tournament in his match against Will Ospreay. It'[...]

Randy Orton Reveals What He Hopes His Legacy Will Be

Randy Orton was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about his match with Mick Foley at Backlash 2004. “The one with Foley at Backlash in 2004 is a favorite. N[...] Apr 09 - Randy Orton was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about his match with Mick Foley at Backlash 2004. “The one with Foley at Backlash in 2004 is a favorite. N[...]

Eric Bischoff on WrestleMania 38: "WWE Did A Fantastic Job Of Balancing Nostalgia With What's Going On Today."

During the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff took some time to talk about the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match from WrestleMania 38 night one. “To see Steve[...] Apr 09 - During the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff took some time to talk about the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match from WrestleMania 38 night one. “To see Steve[...]

Curtis Axel and Shawn Daivari Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Last Night For Producer Tryout

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Curtis Axel may be on his way back to WWE to work a behind-the-scenes role. Axel was present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last night and tried out for a [...] Apr 09 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Curtis Axel may be on his way back to WWE to work a behind-the-scenes role. Axel was present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last night and tried out for a [...]

Cody Rhodes To Have First Televised Match On WWE Monday Night RAW In 6 Years Next Monday

Cody Rhodes is set to have his first televised match on WWE Monday Night RAW for the first time in 6 years. WWE announced that Rhodes will face The Miz on RAW next Monday. While Cody faced Kevin Owe[...] Apr 09 - Cody Rhodes is set to have his first televised match on WWE Monday Night RAW for the first time in 6 years. WWE announced that Rhodes will face The Miz on RAW next Monday. While Cody faced Kevin Owe[...]

WWE NXT 2.0. LVL UP Results [4/8/2022]

WWE brought the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0. LVL UP on April 8th, 2022 on Peacock. The results are as follows: Javier Bernal defeated Guru Raaj Ivy Nile defeated Thea Hail Andre Chase & Bo[...] Apr 09 - WWE brought the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0. LVL UP on April 8th, 2022 on Peacock. The results are as follows: Javier Bernal defeated Guru Raaj Ivy Nile defeated Thea Hail Andre Chase & Bo[...]

Nick Khan Reveals How Vince McMahon Offered Him WWE President Role

Nick Khan was recently interviewed by The Town, where he spoke about his history with WWE prior to becoming president: “I had the good fortune of getting into WWE’s business as their ag[...] Apr 09 - Nick Khan was recently interviewed by The Town, where he spoke about his history with WWE prior to becoming president: “I had the good fortune of getting into WWE’s business as their ag[...]

WWE Files Three Trademarks For Upcoming Ring Names

As of April 5th, WWE has filed three new trademarks. The terms they filed for are "Thea Hail," "Troy Donovan," and "Channing Lauren." The filings are below. Mark For: trademark registration is in[...] Apr 09 - As of April 5th, WWE has filed three new trademarks. The terms they filed for are "Thea Hail," "Troy Donovan," and "Channing Lauren." The filings are below. Mark For: trademark registration is in[...]