Sasha Banks Says She's Still Waiting For That Moment That Defines Her Legacy

“Yes I am. Yes I am. It’s kind of really hard to do with the WWE schedule. I mean when I show ‘The Mandalorian’ last year, it went from doing TV, doing live events, and then just getting on a plane, going to LA, shooting all week. Getting on a red-eye, going back to TV, putting my hair in, taking my hair out, for three months. For three months and it was just wow. So if I’m going to take over the world, it’s like I gotta choose one or the other. And that’s the hard part to think of because wrestling’s been my life my whole life. So when that time and the opportunity comes, it’s like I really have to sit back and think what’s next, you know? Is it full-time Hollywood? Is it full-time doing something else that I have passion about, or is it still being here and making more history and changing the game and leaving a legacy that’s forever cemented? But I feel like I’ve already done that. I feel like I’m already a Hall of Famer, I already feel like I’ve done it all so it’s like what is that last, last legacy piece that I can leave here? I’m still searching for it.”

“I was born to be a WWE superstar, so it’s very natural for me because it’s everything that I’ve been watching since I was 10. When you’re 10 years, it’s like that’s when I first studied. That’s when I had my first training sessions, just watching film every single day knowing that my future was going to be in the ring one day. I absolutely knew that that was my calling. Sitting in my room, just watching WWE, it just clicked on. And then the lights just shine on you. Your mind just goes, ‘bing’, woah. This is your purpose. This is why you were on this earth. You’re the next big thing, and you’re about to change the game and the world with wrestling.”

Sasha Banks was recently a guest on the Impaulsive podcast, where she spoke about how she feels she was destined to become a WWE Superstar.

