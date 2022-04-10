JBL On What Makes A Good Heel, Where Today's Generation Is Going Wrong With It

John "Bradshaw" Layfield was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about what it takes to be a good heel in professional wrestling.

“I had people tell me they like people saying, ‘You’re a good heel.’ If somebody says you’re a good heel, you’re not a good heel. Because a good heel is not somebody you recognize as a heel. A good heel is somebody you go, ‘I hate that guy.’ Would you pay to see somebody beat him? They go, ‘yeah, I hate that guy.’”

On social media's effect on being able to be a successful heel:

“I have seen guys do some type of dastardly heel tactic or whatever it is. And then they put on their social media their kids and a bible scripture. Like, dude, there’s nothing wrong with your kids and a bible scripture, that’s wonderful. But not if you want to be a heel, you’ve got to stay in character. This social media kills a lot of these guys. Because they just expose the fact that what they’re doing is a work.”

