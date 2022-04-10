WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
JBL On What Makes A Good Heel, Where Today's Generation Is Going Wrong With It
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 10, 2022
John "Bradshaw" Layfield was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he spoke about what it takes to be a good heel in professional wrestling.
“I had people tell me they like people saying, ‘You’re a good heel.’ If somebody says you’re a good heel, you’re not a good heel. Because a good heel is not somebody you recognize as a heel. A good heel is somebody you go, ‘I hate that guy.’ Would you pay to see somebody beat him? They go, ‘yeah, I hate that guy.’”
On social media's effect on being able to be a successful heel:
“I have seen guys do some type of dastardly heel tactic or whatever it is. And then they put on their social media their kids and a bible scripture. Like, dude, there’s nothing wrong with your kids and a bible scripture, that’s wonderful. But not if you want to be a heel, you’ve got to stay in character. This social media kills a lot of these guys. Because they just expose the fact that what they’re doing is a work.”
On his own heel run:
“First time I saw a JBL shirt, I literally called Vince and said, ‘what are you doing putting out a JBL shirt?’ He said, ‘I had no idea we had one put out.’ I said, ‘I don’t want some fan (wearing one)’ Vince goes, ‘I know, take it off.’ So, I never let anybody put out a JBL shirt ever. It was out for a short time, and I got it taken off. Because I don’t want some kid in the front row wearing a JBL shirt. And somebody thinking, ‘oh, he must not be a terrible bad guy, because he’s got one fan right there.’ I used to see a section where people wear the hat, and the suit. After a while, the towel and all that stuff. I would get on the microphone, and I would just lambast these guys.”