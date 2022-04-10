Ian Riccaboni Reveals The Original Pre-Tony Khan Plan For Ring of Honor's Relaunch

During an interview with the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Ian Riccaboni revealed what the original plans for the Ring of Honor relaunch were.

“I’ll give you a scoop that was kind of out there but it kind of unintentionally faded away on purpose. This event was intended to rebrand and relaunch before being purchased by Tony Khan. There was a logo that I have seen, that I like, but I don’t like it as much as the logo we have now and I don’t like it as much as the logo that I have on my shirt here. But there’s a new logo out there that was intended to launch at the new Supercard. That didn’t happen. And there was some merchandise that went with it. So those are interesting. I’ve asked the previous owner if I can get some of that merch before they donate it or whatever they do with it. I’ve been told that I cannot have it, so I’m a little disappointed. It is one of the rare pieces of merch. So that’s just a scoop there. That was the intent before the sale.

“After the sale, one of the most comforting pieces of news was that, allegedly, and I’m getting my news from Dave Meltzer I think here which may or may not be accurate, he’s usually on the money though, that Tony Khan’s group bought all of the equipment, including the padding around the ring, including the barricades. And when we were doing those pandemic era empty arena shows, for me, one of the major upgrades was the stuff like the barricades and the padding and that sort of thing. And I really like the look and feel of it, and we hadn’t gotten to get it out in front of a new crowd at that point. So I thought it was true to the old aesthetic, and it was enough of an upgrade to kind of still make us feel a little darker, a little dirtier than what you might see for national TV. But it was still appropriate and still kind of sellable to be on a TV network. That was honestly a strange comfort to know, when I read that, that ‘okay, they bought all the equiptment. They included the guardrails, the mats, the padding, everything. So this is probably going to look similiar. This going to look and feel kind of the way it always has, in a good way.”