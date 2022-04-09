List of Producers For WWE WrestleMania 38 (Both Nights) + Notes
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 09, 2022
We now have a list of the producers for the various matches and segments at WrestleMania 38, courtesy of Fightful.
Night 1:
- Usos vs. Boogs & Nakamura: Shawn Daivari. It was budgeted for 20 minutes with entrances.
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin: Abyss
- Mysterios vs. Miz & Logan Paul: Shane Helms & Adam Peace
- Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair: Molly Holly & Tyson Kidd
- Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes: Jamie Noble
- Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte: Pat Buck
- Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: Michael Hayes
Night 2:
- Raw Tag Team Titles: RKBro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy: Abyss
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos: Adam Pearce
- Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn: Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra
- Women's Tag Team Title Four Way match: Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, Shawn Daivari
- AJ Styles vs. Edge: Petey Williams
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory: Jamie Noble
- New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland (w/ Butch): Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra
- Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (w/ Paul Heyman): Michael Hayes & Pat Buck
Other notes:
- Several matches on the first night went past their scheduled times, which led to the New Day vs. Ridge Holland & Sheamus match getting pulled.
- Both Shane Helms and Adam Pearce took a lot of time to help prepare Logan Paul for his match.
- WWE had reserved a few seats ringside for Jake Paul, Cody Rhodes' manager Brian Wittenstein, and others close to certain people on the show.
- KO vs. Austin was not listed on internal run sheets as a match, despite it ultimately being presented as one.
https://wrestlr.me/75385/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 09
Apr 09 - Hiroshi Tanahashi was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he outlined his future goals. “Recapturing the U.S. heavyweight title[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - We now have a list of the producers for the various matches and segments at WrestleMania 38, courtesy of Fightful. Night 1: - Usos vs. Boogs &[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Wondering where Miro has been lately? Miro has been off TV after sustaining a hamstring injury, only coming back briefly to fill in a slot during a t[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - A second trip to Saudi Arabia is in the works for WWE this year. PWInsider is reporting that WWE is planning on heading back to Saudi Arabia “a[...]
Apr 09 NJPW Hyper Battle (4/9/2022) Results NJPW held their Hyper Battle event on April 9th from the Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - Tama Tonga, Tanga [...]
Apr 09 - NJPW held their Hyper Battle event on April 9th from the Tokyo Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - Tama Tonga, Tanga [...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - At NJPW Hyper Battle, SANADA vacated the IWGP United States Championship due to injury. SANADA suffered an orbital fracture during the New Japan Cup [...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Randy Orton was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about his match with Mick Foley at Backlash 2004. “The o[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - During the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff took some time to talk about the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match from[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Curtis Axel may be on his way back to WWE to work a behind-the-scenes role. Axel was present on WWE Frid[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Cody Rhodes is set to have his first televised match on WWE Monday Night RAW for the first time in 6 years. WWE announced that Rhodes will face The M[...]
Apr 09 WWE NXT 2.0. LVL UP Results [4/8/2022] WWE brought the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0. LVL UP on April 8th, 2022 on Peacock. The results are as follows: Javier Bernal defeated Guru Raaj
[...]
Apr 09 - WWE brought the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0. LVL UP on April 8th, 2022 on Peacock. The results are as follows: Javier Bernal defeated Guru Raaj
[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Nick Khan was recently interviewed by The Town, where he spoke about his history with WWE prior to becoming president: “I had the good fortun[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - As of April 5th, WWE has filed three new trademarks. The terms they filed for are "Thea Hail," "Troy Donovan," and "Channing Lauren." The filings ar[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Kevin Owens' performance against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - Tony Khan recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he spoke about Cody Rhodes going to WWE. "It's just one of those things. We couldn't[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - During an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Tehuti Miles took a moment to speak about Hit Row in WWE: "There wasn't li[...]
Apr 09
Apr 09 - In an event that featured Roman Reigns telling The Usos it's time to unify both sets of tag-team championships in WWE, here are your WWE Friday Night [...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - As always, AEW gave us a bunch of matches to look forward to on next week's Dynamite in New Orleans. The following matches are now on the card. Minor[...]
Apr 08 AEW Rampage Results (April 8th 2022) It’s Friday, you know what that means! (Special shout out to the guy that hates me saying this every week, sorry, not gonna stop. #BrodieLeeFore[...]
Apr 08 - It’s Friday, you know what that means! (Special shout out to the guy that hates me saying this every week, sorry, not gonna stop. #BrodieLeeFore[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Austin Theory recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about the new version of NXT and how the fans have taken to it. “So, I kn[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - WWE NXT star Nash Carter was released from his contract following accusations of abuse from Kimber Lee, as well as a leaked photo of him performing a [...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to make some hefty accusations about some of the accounts on Twitter that have negative things to say about A[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - MLW has fired Los Parks following an incident that went down during an MLW taping over WrestleMania weekend. The story was confirmed by Fightful Sele[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, [...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you sai[...]