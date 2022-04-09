Randy Orton Reveals What He Hopes His Legacy Will Be

Randy Orton was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about his match with Mick Foley at Backlash 2004.

“The one with Foley at Backlash in 2004 is a favorite. Not just because I landed in thumbtacks. It’s what he was doing for me in that match. Like he came out of retirement, allowed me to end the year spitting in his face. I think it was the last Raw at the end of the year or something like that. The new year’s chiming in and all the wrestling fans are talking about is how I disrespected Foley like that. He gave me so much. So that match, because of what he did for me, makes it mean even more than it does because I landed in thumbtacks. That was pretty badass, too.”

On what he wants his legacy to be: