Eric Bischoff on WrestleMania 38: "WWE Did A Fantastic Job Of Balancing Nostalgia With What's Going On Today."
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 09, 2022
During the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff took some time to talk about the "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match from WrestleMania 38 night one.
“To see Steve in there doing what Steve is great at doing.” “And even beyond that, forget the fact that me and Steve are friends, we’ve spent a lot of time in the industry together, we’re peers in that era if you want to put it that way. Forget about all of that, the crowd reaction. It was awesome man, it was just awesome. I came home, I got back in time just last night and I picked up right when the Pat McAfee, Vince McMahon stuff.”
“I don’t know man, I can’t say enough good things about it, it was so much fun. I think for me WrestleMania is all about the emotion and WWE did a fantastic job of balancing nostalgia with what’s going on today, the hot story, and the hot matchup. Obviously, Brock with Roman was great, Rousey with Charlotte Flair was fantastic. There were so many great things but such a well-balanced presentation.”
On the botched stunner:
“I know people are going to be laughing about the Stunner and whatever but come on man.” “You pay money to be entertained and having fun is a part of that. That whole segment was nothing but fun. Yeah, the Stunner looked horrible and I would imagine Vince is very angry with himself but hopefully, he gives himself a break because he entertained the hell out of me and a lot of people man. Hats off to Vince, the entire team, and so many people. What an incredible event, in many ways, I think it’s one of my favorite WrestleManias in a long time.”