Curtis Axel and Shawn Daivari Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown Last Night For Producer Tryout

There's currently no update on if either of these two will be scooped up to continue their roles.

The report also states that Shawn Daivari was in the house to try out for a producer role as well, working with Chris Park (Abyss) to produce the Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn match.

Curtis Axel was signed with WWE for well over a decade before he was released on April 30th, 2020 due to budget cuts.

Axel was present on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last night and tried out for a producer role. The report states that Axel worked with Tyson Kidd to produce the match between WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks and Liv Morgan.

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Curtis Axel may be on his way back to WWE to work a behind-the-scenes role.

