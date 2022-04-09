WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Nick Khan Reveals How Vince McMahon Offered Him WWE President Role
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 09, 2022
Nick Khan was recently interviewed by The Town, where he spoke about his history with WWE prior to becoming president:
“I had the good fortune of getting into WWE’s business as their agent while I was at CA. We had had some success together. In 2017, we all started working on the US media rights deal together. It was reported at $130 million a year as the AAV for RAW and SmackDown. We got in business together and there was a heavy multiple on that. I think it went to 3.6 times or something of that effect for those rights. When you have success with somebody, it gives you an even better glimpse into the world they live. In doing some other deals with WWE, the Hulu deal at the time, and some stuff in the UK, we had also had some failures together. That’s also a good thing when you want to get into business with somebody.”
Khan continued:
“When Vince called me about 18 months or so ago and said, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity here. I want to hire someone who I think is a non-traditional executive for this role. I’d like to talk to you about it.’ My wife and I had bailed on Los Angeles a couple of months into COVID with our children. We had gone to Hawaii, and because of the time difference there you’re done with work at three o’clock local and you’re in the pool with your kids, barbecuing, etc. It was all great. [Vince] was not interested in me telling him how great Hawaii was. He was interested in getting together the next day. I flew on a non-stop from Honolulu to New York. We got together and we shook hands on a deal.”