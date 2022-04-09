Tony Khan On Cody Rhodes Going To WWE: "He Never Outright Told Me, But It Was Obvious."

Tony Khan recently spoke with Brandon Walker on Rasslin, where he spoke about Cody Rhodes going to WWE.

"It's just one of those things. We couldn't reach an agreement going forward and he's found a situation that is good for him and we're in a great position right now. There is no ill will either way, we're still friends. I wish him the best and I think he wished us the best publicly and privately. it's all good."

Khan was asked about the effect moves like this have on AEW's buzz and hype:

"We've been doing great shows, great pay-per-views. Any buzz in professional wrestling is great for professional wrestling as long as it's positive stuff and positive stories. I hope he keeps doing positive stuff and wish him the best."

On if he was surprised at Cody's WWE debut:

"No. It's a binary decision. He wasn't going to be here and based on the conversations we were having -- he never outright told me -- but it was obvious that was what was happening."

Khan was asked about the factor of Cody being one of AEW's founders, to which Tony replied: