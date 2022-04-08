Huge Matches Announced For This Week's AEW Dynamite

As always, AEW gave us a bunch of matches to look forward to on next week's Dynamite in New Orleans. The following matches are now on the card.

Minoru Suzuki vs Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship

This Wednesday, April 13

UNO Lakefront Arena in

New Orelans, LA#AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork



ROH World Television Championship Match@suzuki_D_minoru vs @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/pRQ1JDroPL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 9, 2022

Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

Additionally, as announced last wednesday, we will also have

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs ReDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Also on the schedule for next week is a live AEW Rampage on Friday at a special start time of 7PM EST featuring

Hangman Adam Page vs Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

NEXT FRIDAY April 15 at #AEWRampage LIVE from Dallas, TX on @tntdrama, it's a TEXAS DEATH MATCH for the #AEW World Championship between champion #Hangman @theAdamPage and @AdamColePro! pic.twitter.com/RjoZU4syi0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022

AND to close the week, we have Battle of the Belts next Saturday April 16th which has the following match announced so far

Thunder Rosa vs Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's World Championship

A busy week next week for sure! Which match are you most looking forward to?