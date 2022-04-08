WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Huge Matches Announced For This Week's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Apr 08, 2022

Huge Matches Announced For This Week's AEW Dynamite

As always, AEW gave us a bunch of matches to look forward to on next week's Dynamite in New Orleans. The following matches are now on the card.

Minoru Suzuki vs Samoa Joe for the ROH World Television Championship

 

Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

Additionally, as announced last wednesday, we will also have

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs ReDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Also on the schedule for next week is a live AEW Rampage on Friday at a special start time of 7PM EST featuring

Hangman Adam Page vs Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

AND to close the week, we have Battle of the Belts next Saturday April 16th which has the following match announced so far

Thunder Rosa vs Nyla Rose for the AEW Women's World Championship

A busy week next week for sure! Which match are you most looking forward to?


