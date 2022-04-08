Austin Theory Explains Why He Believes NXT 2.0 Is Great
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 08, 2022
Austin Theory recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about the new version of NXT and how the fans have taken to it.
“So, I know there’s a lot of hate, and there’s also some love for that. I just think people don’t understand when change is happening, and they don’t really like that. But once they get used to that, they find comfort and enjoy. I see a lot of character development, more than there was before. I just see a bunch of new rising stars, and where in a position now where I feel that’s what we need. This young and upcoming talent, and that’s what that is producing.”
Theory continued.
“There’s always going to be some that don’t like it. But at the end of the day it’s a product, it’s a business, and what’s going to make the best superstars for the future. I think that’s something that’s heavily engaged on character development. To me, NXT 2.0 is great.”
https://wrestlr.me/75367/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 08
Apr 08 - Austin Theory recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about the new version of NXT and how the fans have taken to it. “So, I kn[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - WWE NXT star Nash Carter was released from his contract following accusations of abuse from Kimber Lee, as well as a leaked photo of him performing a [...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to make some hefty accusations about some of the accounts on Twitter that have negative things to say about A[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - MLW has fired Los Parks following an incident that went down during an MLW taping over WrestleMania weekend. The story was confirmed by Fightful Sele[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, [...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you sai[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his dea[...]
Apr 08
Apr 08 - Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody bac[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday. The recapped [...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original sti[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. L[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lake[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. [...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry befor[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I th[...]
Apr 07 NJPW Hyper Battle Night Four Results NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata [...]
Apr 07 - NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata [...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND O[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and[...]
Apr 07
Apr 07 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38[...]
Apr 06
Apr 06 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and[...]