WWE Vacate NXT Tag Team Championships Following Nash Carter's Firing

Apr 08 - WWE NXT star Nash Carter was released from his contract following accusations of abuse from Kimber Lee, as well as a leaked photo of him performing a Nazi salute while dressed like Adolf Hitler. Foll[...]
Apr 08 - Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to make some hefty accusations about some of the accounts on Twitter that have negative things to say about AEW. "An independent study has confirmed that mu[...]
Apr 08 - MLW has fired Los Parks following an incident that went down during an MLW taping over WrestleMania weekend. The story was confirmed by Fightful Select, but Dave Meltzer recalled speaking with someon[...]
Apr 08 - During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, that was changed. During a Captain's Corner virtu[...]
Apr 08 - During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you said, amazingly well financially, attendance-wise, al[...]
Apr 08 - Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his deal factors in. "I haven't talked to the man hims[...]
Apr 08 - Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody backstage. Thankfully, no. But I did see one day, [...]
Apr 07 - This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday. The recapped matches went as follows: - X Division Champion [...]
Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other companies. “I think that Tony Khan is tr[...]
Apr 07 - Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original stint. “I just remember being shocked becaus[...]
Apr 07 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Lacey Evans last appeared on WWE television in Febr[...]
Apr 07 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "I have a cool Stone Cold story. The New Japan Lo[...]
Apr 07 - William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry before getting called by Bryan Danielson. "I was che[...]
Apr 07 - Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot of prep for this. I really did not. To be honest [...]
Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became a referee. “For me, I wanted to be in th[...]
Apr 07 - During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I think [he’s taught me] just really how you car[...]
NJPW Hyper Battle Night Four Results NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata & Akio Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Satoshi K[...]
Apr 07 - During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he spoke about Pat McAfee, who had just had a big ma[...]
Randy Orton: "God, I Miss Daniel Bryan." Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and done in WWE. “I used to have a lot of fu[...]
Apr 07 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night One. “I know I’m older, but[...]
AEW Dynamite Results (April 6th 2022) It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and we have an absolutely stacked card including the [...]
