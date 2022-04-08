You can watch footage of the incident below. It starts at 18:13.

“One person noted that they went off script, ruined the post-match angle and went into business for themselves and unloaded live rounds (real punches and shots) on Fatu and Hammerstone including reckless chair shots that busted both Fatu and Hammerstone open. Both needed medical attention.”

The story was confirmed by Fightful Select, but Dave Meltzer recalled speaking with someone who was there when it happened.

MLW has fired Los Parks following an incident that went down during an MLW taping over WrestleMania weekend.

» More News From This Feed

Austin Theory Explains Why He Believes NXT 2.0 Is Great

Austin Theory recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about the new version of NXT and how the fans have taken to it. “So, I kn[...] Apr 08 - Austin Theory recently sat down with Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about the new version of NXT and how the fans have taken to it. “So, I kn[...]

WWE Vacate NXT Tag Team Championships Following Nash Carter's Firing

WWE NXT star Nash Carter was released from his contract following accusations of abuse from Kimber Lee, as well as a leaked photo of him performing a [...] Apr 08 - WWE NXT star Nash Carter was released from his contract following accusations of abuse from Kimber Lee, as well as a leaked photo of him performing a [...]

Tony Khan Says Vocal AEW Haters On Twitter Are Bot-Assisted To Boost Them Within The Algorithm, "Who'd Pay For Such A Wildly Expensive Thing?"

Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to make some hefty accusations about some of the accounts on Twitter that have negative things to say about A[...] Apr 08 - Earlier today, Tony Khan took to Twitter to make some hefty accusations about some of the accounts on Twitter that have negative things to say about A[...]

MLW Has Fired Los Parks After Legitimately Assaulting Two Popular Wrestlers, Leaving Them Needing Medical Attention

MLW has fired Los Parks following an incident that went down during an MLW taping over WrestleMania weekend. The story was confirmed by Fightful Sele[...] Apr 08 - MLW has fired Los Parks following an incident that went down during an MLW taping over WrestleMania weekend. The story was confirmed by Fightful Sele[...]

Ortiz Reveals Why Original Proud 'n' Powerful Theme From AEW Was Changed

During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, [...] Apr 08 - During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, [...]

Jim Ross Says Donald Trump Was More Concerned With The Divas Than Anything Related To WrestleMania 23

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you sai[...] Apr 08 - During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you sai[...]

Ian Riccaboni Is Still Under Contract With Sinclair Broadcasting, Has Yet To Talk To Tony Khan

Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his dea[...] Apr 08 - Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his dea[...]

Killian Dain Once Saw Vince McMahon Playing Hide-and-Seek With Alexander Wolfe

Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody bac[...] Apr 08 - Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody bac[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/7/2022): Multiverse of Matches Revisited

This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday. The recapped [...] Apr 07 - This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday. The recapped [...]

Johnny Gargano Feels Like He Only Has Five Years Left To Maximize His Legacy And Career

Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always[...] Apr 07 - Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always[...]

Dax Harwood Says Anyone Who Complains About Tony Khan Hiring Former WWE Wrestlers Is "A Fool"

During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other[...]

Gail Kim Says John Laurinaitis "Just Wanted To Hang Up" After Firing Her Via Phone Call, Lost Her Passion For Wrestling

Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original sti[...] Apr 07 - Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original sti[...]

SPOILERS: WWE Superstar To Be Backstage At SmackDown Tomorrow After A Year+ Hiatus

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. L[...] Apr 07 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. L[...]

AEW Announces Dynamite/Rampage Return To St. Louis, Updated Touring Schedule

Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lake[...] Apr 07 - Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lake[...]

Cody Rhodes Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Approaching Him After New Japan Show And Then Vanishing When The Press Appeared

Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. [...] Apr 07 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. [...]

William Regal Tells In-Depth Story Of How Bryan Danielson Brought Him Into AEW

William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry befor[...] Apr 07 - William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry befor[...]

Vince McMahon Told Logan Paul After WrestleMania: "Your Future Is Here."

Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot[...] Apr 07 - Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot[...]

Brian Hebner On Earl Hebner Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame: "I Don't Know If It Bothers Him As Much As It Bothers Me."

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became[...]

Happy Corbin Reveals How Seriously The Undertaker Takes Professional Wrestling, Triple H's Vision Of NXT

During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I th[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I th[...]

NJPW Hyper Battle Night Four Results

NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata [...] Apr 07 - NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata [...]

Two Classic CZW Events Coming To PPV/On Demand Later This Month

Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND O[...] Apr 07 - Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND O[...]

Despite No Plans For It To Happen, Corey Graves Wants Pat McAfee At Survivor Series

During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he[...] Apr 07 - During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he[...]

Randy Orton: "God, I Miss Daniel Bryan."

Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and[...] Apr 07 - Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses The Balance Between Building New Stars And Honoring The Past

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38[...] Apr 07 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38[...]