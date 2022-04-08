Ortiz Reveals Why Original Proud 'n' Powerful Theme From AEW Was Changed
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 08, 2022
During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, that was changed.
During a Captain's Corner virtual signing, Ortiz spoke about what had gone down:
"We've been very fortunate to know rappers, shoutout to Bodega Bamz, he was our first entrance music. We had to change it. A lot of people asked why we changed our music. We were having a lot of issues because Bodega Bamz put up our theme song on Spotify and other streaming services. YouTube would get flagged every single time we would do Dark or a clip of our song would be on YouTube, it would cause issues. If they put up a three-hour Dark: Elevation [show], if our music played, they would flag the whole entire three-hour Dark: Elevation because of our music. We were having so much issues, which is why we changed our theme song." VIDEO
