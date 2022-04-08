Jim Ross Says Donald Trump Was More Concerned With The Divas Than Anything Related To WrestleMania 23

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23.

“It turned out, as you said, amazingly well financially, attendance-wise, all those measurables. But it didn’t look like it had a lot of momentum jumping out of the box. It’s still WrestleMania, and I’m a big believer that WrestleMania – that word just exudes must-see. To have Trump there and Vince and the hair thing and all those issues, I thought it was gonna be big, but I didn’t know it was gonna be as big as we did it. And it certainly didn’t start off big.”

On Trump's involvement in WrestleMania:

“I was not a big fan of Trump’s presidency and I’m not gonna start talking about politics or religion, but [at the time], he had his TV show and he found a way into newspapers and the gossip columns and all these things readily. He was tremendous about self-promoting and he knew he was gonna go “over.” So, he was all over the place. I often wonder knowing his personality – of course, it was never a consideration he was gonna lose his hair, which still remains a mystery to mankind. What is that hair? How does that work? Where does it part? Where does it stop and start? But Trump was the key element in that whole deal. I know Vince paid him very well, it was way north of seven figures to be a part of the process. I think Trump got a package deal because he came on Raw a lot. I know I had a talk with Trump that night in Green Bay and his dorky kids around him. But he was invested in this deal. Here’s the thing about Trump, he didn’t want to look bad. He didn’t want to be perceived as a goof. He committed to it, which I was impressed with. To say that we would have had as successful a pay-per-view without Trump would be misleading.”

On Trump's interest in the WWE Divas: