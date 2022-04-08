Ian Riccaboni Is Still Under Contract With Sinclair Broadcasting, Has Yet To Talk To Tony Khan

"I've talked to folks in Tony Khan's orbit and I've let them know my phone is on and that I'd love to be part of what's going on. I've done my best to put that bug in their ear as much as I can without being annoying and a pain in the butt. I know that the squeaky wheel gets the grease. You have to make sure they know you're out there and you want to do it and there are no weird feelings or anything like that. I'm keeping my voice and ears to what I think might be the right people and they told me to keep my phone on too. There seems to be some sort of mutual, at least on a small level, a mutual interest to see where it goes."

"I haven't talked to the man himself, I will say that. I think there is one guy who knows what's going on and aside from 'how are you doing, nice to meet you, appreciate what you're doing and excited to see where it's going,' I haven't had the opportunity to sit down with him. One of the weird quirks to everything is I'm the last person ever to be under Ring of Honor contract with Sinclair Broadcast, and I still am. No one knows what comes with the sale. It hasn't been established yet; if Sinclair is going to buy me out, if they're going to cancel it, if Tony Khan gets it, if he wants to take it as is. To be very clear, it's a contract that is performer friendly and it's company friendly. There are some easy outs. I don't anticipate getting money for nothing for too much longer."

Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his deal factors in.

» More News From This Feed

Ortiz Reveals Why Original Proud 'n' Powerful Theme From AEW Was Changed

During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, [...] Apr 08 - During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, [...]

Jim Ross Says Donald Trump Was More Concerned With The Divas Than Anything Related To WrestleMania 23

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you sai[...] Apr 08 - During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you sai[...]

Ian Riccaboni Is Still Under Contract With Sinclair Broadcasting, Has Yet To Talk To Tony Khan

Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his dea[...] Apr 08 - Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his dea[...]

Killian Dain Once Saw Vince McMahon Playing Hide-and-Seek With Alexander Wolfe

Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody bac[...] Apr 08 - Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody bac[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/7/2022): Multiverse of Matches Revisited

This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday. The recapped [...] Apr 07 - This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday. The recapped [...]

Johnny Gargano Feels Like He Only Has Five Years Left To Maximize His Legacy And Career

Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always[...] Apr 07 - Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always[...]

Dax Harwood Says Anyone Who Complains About Tony Khan Hiring Former WWE Wrestlers Is "A Fool"

During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other[...]

Gail Kim Says John Laurinaitis "Just Wanted To Hang Up" After Firing Her Via Phone Call, Lost Her Passion For Wrestling

Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original sti[...] Apr 07 - Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original sti[...]

SPOILERS: WWE Superstar To Be Backstage At SmackDown Tomorrow After A Year+ Hiatus

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. L[...] Apr 07 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. L[...]

AEW Announces Dynamite/Rampage Return To St. Louis, Updated Touring Schedule

Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lake[...] Apr 07 - Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lake[...]

Cody Rhodes Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Approaching Him After New Japan Show And Then Vanishing When The Press Appeared

Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. [...] Apr 07 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. [...]

William Regal Tells In-Depth Story Of How Bryan Danielson Brought Him Into AEW

William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry befor[...] Apr 07 - William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry befor[...]

Vince McMahon Told Logan Paul After WrestleMania: "Your Future Is Here."

Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot[...] Apr 07 - Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot[...]

Brian Hebner On Earl Hebner Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame: "I Don't Know If It Bothers Him As Much As It Bothers Me."

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became[...]

Happy Corbin Reveals How Seriously The Undertaker Takes Professional Wrestling, Triple H's Vision Of NXT

During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I th[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I th[...]

NJPW Hyper Battle Night Four Results

NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata [...] Apr 07 - NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata [...]

Two Classic CZW Events Coming To PPV/On Demand Later This Month

Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND O[...] Apr 07 - Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND O[...]

Despite No Plans For It To Happen, Corey Graves Wants Pat McAfee At Survivor Series

During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he[...] Apr 07 - During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he[...]

Randy Orton: "God, I Miss Daniel Bryan."

Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and[...] Apr 07 - Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses The Balance Between Building New Stars And Honoring The Past

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38[...] Apr 07 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 6th 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and[...] Apr 06 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and[...]

Seth Rollins Believes WWE RAW Is "Obnoxiously Long"

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being [...] Apr 06 - Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being [...]

NJPW Statement On Minoru Suzuki Winning ROH Television Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release concerning the recent big win for Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King de[...] Apr 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release concerning the recent big win for Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King de[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash

The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led[...] Apr 06 - The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led[...]