Killian Dain Once Saw Vince McMahon Playing Hide-and-Seek With Alexander Wolfe

Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody backstage.

Thankfully, no. But I did see one day, he played hide-and-seek with Alexander Wolfe. It was one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen. ‘Cause he can be very affable. He can affable, he can be very funny. I never saw him be physical, but there was one time—don’t get me wrong, this is hilarious because I was 330 pounds at this point—and I shake his hand and he pulls me in to tell me something. I can’t even remember what he said, but he pulls me in, I was like, ‘This guy literally just pulled me over.’ I was thinking to myself, ‘If I pull back, I’d probably pull his arm off.’ But I was not expecting his strength at the time. Sadly I never saw him wrestle anybody. Hopefully, that would have been better than the stunner the other day.”

Damo was asked about the Stunner that Vince McMahon took at WrestleMania 38.

“I think the less that’s said, the better. I think the video speaks for itself. His biceps still looked amazing, though.”

When asked who won the game of Hide and Seek, Damo said this: