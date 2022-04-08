WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

🌟 WrestleMania News 🌟

 

 

Killian Dain Once Saw Vince McMahon Playing Hide-and-Seek With Alexander Wolfe

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 08, 2022

Killian Dain Once Saw Vince McMahon Playing Hide-and-Seek With Alexander Wolfe

Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody backstage.

Thankfully, no. But I did see one day, he played hide-and-seek with Alexander Wolfe. It was one of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen. ‘Cause he can be very affable. He can affable, he can be very funny. I never saw him be physical, but there was one time—don’t get me wrong, this is hilarious because I was 330 pounds at this point—and I shake his hand and he pulls me in to tell me something. I can’t even remember what he said, but he pulls me in, I was like, ‘This guy literally just pulled me over.’ I was thinking to myself, ‘If I pull back, I’d probably pull his arm off.’ But I was not expecting his strength at the time. Sadly I never saw him wrestle anybody. Hopefully, that would have been better than the stunner the other day.”

Damo was asked about the Stunner that Vince McMahon took at WrestleMania 38.

“I think the less that’s said, the better. I think the video speaks for itself. His biceps still looked amazing, though.”

When asked who won the game of Hide and Seek, Damo said this:

“Honestly, I had to walk away. I thought it was the most bizarre thing I’d ever seen.”

Source: fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #big damo
https://wrestlr.me/75360/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Apr 08
Ortiz Reveals Why Original Proud 'n' Powerful Theme From AEW Was Changed
During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, [...]
Apr 08 - During the early days of Santana & Ortiz's AEW stint, they used a song called "Proud N Powerful" by Bodega Bamz as their entrance music. However, [...]
Apr 08
Jim Ross Says Donald Trump Was More Concerned With The Divas Than Anything Related To WrestleMania 23
During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you sai[...]
Apr 08 - During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross recalled the "Battle of the Billionaires" from WrestleMania 23. “It turned out, as you sai[...]
Apr 08
Ian Riccaboni Is Still Under Contract With Sinclair Broadcasting, Has Yet To Talk To Tony Khan
Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his dea[...]
Apr 08 - Ian Riccaboni was recently a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where he spoke about Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor and how his dea[...]
Apr 08
Killian Dain Once Saw Vince McMahon Playing Hide-and-Seek With Alexander Wolfe
Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody bac[...]
Apr 08 - Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain) was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he was asked if he had ever seen Vince McMahon try to wrestle anybody bac[...]
Apr 07
IMPACT Wrestling Results (4/7/2022): Multiverse of Matches Revisited
This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday. The recapped [...]
Apr 07 - This week's IMPACT Wrestling was a highlight show, showing off matches that took place during the Multitude of Matches event on Friday. The recapped [...]
Apr 07
Johnny Gargano Feels Like He Only Has Five Years Left To Maximize His Legacy And Career
Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always[...]
Apr 07 - Johnny Gargano was a guest on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, where he spoke about his future in professional wrestling: “I’m always[...]
Apr 07
Dax Harwood Says Anyone Who Complains About Tony Khan Hiring Former WWE Wrestlers Is "A Fool"
During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other[...]
Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Dallas Morning News, Dax Harwood of FTR spoke about AEW growing their roster by signing free agents who crop up from other[...]
Apr 07
Gail Kim Says John Laurinaitis "Just Wanted To Hang Up" After Firing Her Via Phone Call, Lost Her Passion For Wrestling
Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original sti[...]
Apr 07 - Gail Kim was recently a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, where she spoke about when she initially got fired from WWE during her original sti[...]
Apr 07
SPOILERS: WWE Superstar To Be Backstage At SmackDown Tomorrow After A Year+ Hiatus
It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. L[...]
Apr 07 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE star Lacey Evans is scheduled to be backstage at tomorrow night's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. L[...]
Apr 07
AEW Announces Dynamite/Rampage Return To St. Louis, Updated Touring Schedule
Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lake[...]
Apr 07 - Here is your updated AEW schedule, with a newly announced St. Louis date. Check it out: AEW Dynamite: April 13 – New Orleans at the UNO Lake[...]
Apr 07
Cody Rhodes Recalls Stone Cold Steve Austin Approaching Him After New Japan Show And Then Vanishing When The Press Appeared
Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. [...]
Apr 07 - Cody Rhodes recently spoke during the post-WrestleMania 38 media scrum, where he spoke about a story between himself and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. [...]
Apr 07
William Regal Tells In-Depth Story Of How Bryan Danielson Brought Him Into AEW
William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry befor[...]
Apr 07 - William Regal was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed he was going to take a hiatus from the professional wrestling industry befor[...]
Apr 07
Vince McMahon Told Logan Paul After WrestleMania: "Your Future Is Here."
Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot[...]
Apr 07 - Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling: “I did not do a lot[...]
Apr 07
Brian Hebner On Earl Hebner Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame: "I Don't Know If It Bothers Him As Much As It Bothers Me."
During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became[...]
Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became[...]
Apr 07
Happy Corbin Reveals How Seriously The Undertaker Takes Professional Wrestling, Triple H's Vision Of NXT
During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I th[...]
Apr 07 - During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I th[...]
Apr 07
NJPW Hyper Battle Night Four Results
NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata [...]
Apr 07 - NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata [...]
Apr 07
Two Classic CZW Events Coming To PPV/On Demand Later This Month
Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND O[...]
Apr 07 - Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND O[...]
Apr 07
Despite No Plans For It To Happen, Corey Graves Wants Pat McAfee At Survivor Series
During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he[...]
Apr 07 - During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he[...]
Apr 07
Randy Orton: "God, I Miss Daniel Bryan."
Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and[...]
Apr 07 - Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and[...]
Apr 07
Eric Bischoff Discusses The Balance Between Building New Stars And Honoring The Past
During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38[...]
Apr 07 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38[...]
Apr 06
AEW Dynamite Results (April 6th 2022)
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and[...]
Apr 06 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and[...]
Apr 06
Seth Rollins Believes WWE RAW Is "Obnoxiously Long"
Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being [...]
Apr 06 - Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being [...]
Apr 06
NJPW Statement On Minoru Suzuki Winning ROH Television Championship
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release concerning the recent big win for Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King de[...]
Apr 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release concerning the recent big win for Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King de[...]
Apr 06
WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash
The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led[...]
Apr 06 - The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led[...]
Apr 06
Two WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Reportedly Heading To The Main Roster Soon
WWE reportedly has plans to call Imperium up to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that there have been internal discussions about calling them[...]
Apr 06 - WWE reportedly has plans to call Imperium up to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that there have been internal discussions about calling them[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π