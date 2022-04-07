WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Vince McMahon Told Logan Paul After WrestleMania: "Your Future Is Here."
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 07, 2022
Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling:
“I did not do a lot of prep for this. I really did not. To be honest with you, I didn’t realize how much wrestling and WrestleMania would affect my life. I love it. My whole family loves it. We all had so much fun. So now I’m sitting here pondering like, literally, what to do with the course of my life? Like, I fully had like a boxing three year plan, and now it’s like, okay, do I do boxing or wrestling? It’s so much more fun. People seem to care.”
“It’s, in my opinion, far less dangerous. You know, I’m getting like, constantly just rattled in the head. I don’t know man. Jake’s doing the boxing thing. You know, I’m good at this wrestling thing. Like, I feel like it comes really naturally to me. Imagine if I practiced properly. I showed a fraction of what I could do.”
“If I actually got to Orlando at the Performance Center and just like train, train, train, man, I can’t imagine the type of stuff I’ll be able to pull off.”
Logan Paul was asked if he was offered a long-term deal with WWE.
“Not yet. Maybe they will. I will say this. Vince McMahon after my match, we shook hands. It was the good old like, step dad Vince thing. He’s like, ‘Trust me. Your future is here.’ Bro, come on. That’s Vince McMahon. He’s a legend.”
“Him being excited about the new guy’s performance, it’s so validating. Even just the response and feedback online I got after the match, haters or lovers, not one negative comment. I think people were surprised by my performance. I’m so grateful that they liked it. I’m happy that I made them happy and was able to entertain on a stage that big. You know, it was probably 70,000 people watching.”
On how his schedule would factor in:
“Truthfully, it would come down to whatever the deal is because I do have to allocate my time, specifically and strategically. I love it. I’m willing to dedicate a lot of time to the WWE and enhancing my skills, but it would just have to make monetary sense for me. If I do that, I’m going to be unable to do other things.”