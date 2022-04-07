Vince McMahon Told Logan Paul After WrestleMania: "Your Future Is Here."

Logan Paul recently appeared on MMA Fighting, where he spoke about his potential future career in professional wrestling:

“I did not do a lot of prep for this. I really did not. To be honest with you, I didn’t realize how much wrestling and WrestleMania would affect my life. I love it. My whole family loves it. We all had so much fun. So now I’m sitting here pondering like, literally, what to do with the course of my life? Like, I fully had like a boxing three year plan, and now it’s like, okay, do I do boxing or wrestling? It’s so much more fun. People seem to care.” “It’s, in my opinion, far less dangerous. You know, I’m getting like, constantly just rattled in the head. I don’t know man. Jake’s doing the boxing thing. You know, I’m good at this wrestling thing. Like, I feel like it comes really naturally to me. Imagine if I practiced properly. I showed a fraction of what I could do.” “If I actually got to Orlando at the Performance Center and just like train, train, train, man, I can’t imagine the type of stuff I’ll be able to pull off.”

Logan Paul was asked if he was offered a long-term deal with WWE.

“Not yet. Maybe they will. I will say this. Vince McMahon after my match, we shook hands. It was the good old like, step dad Vince thing. He’s like, ‘Trust me. Your future is here.’ Bro, come on. That’s Vince McMahon. He’s a legend.” “Him being excited about the new guy’s performance, it’s so validating. Even just the response and feedback online I got after the match, haters or lovers, not one negative comment. I think people were surprised by my performance. I’m so grateful that they liked it. I’m happy that I made them happy and was able to entertain on a stage that big. You know, it was probably 70,000 people watching.”

On how his schedule would factor in: