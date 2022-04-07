Happy Corbin Reveals How Seriously The Undertaker Takes Professional Wrestling, Triple H's Vision Of NXT

During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker.

“I think [he’s taught me] just really how you carry yourself. That man is an icon. I’ve had these conversations with him and it’s how you carry yourself as a star. When he walks in a room, he commands attention. Again, he’s another details guy. He thinks about every little thing that he’s doing, and it’s not the matches, the moves, it’s just, ‘Does this make sense if I punch him in the face and this is the reaction?’ He’s piecing together these puzzles and worrying about every detail. ‘Is this how I walk to the ring? How long do I want to take to stand on the third step before I get in the ring?’ Those are things that 99 percent of people don’t think about. They don’t take the time to appreciate those details. I was talking to him at the Rumble for 40 minutes about how to do things and how to poise myself after something. Those are little things that separate you from everybody else.”

