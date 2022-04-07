NJPW Hyper Battle Night Four Results

NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan.

Brian Hebner On Earl Hebner Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame: "I Don't Know If It Bothers Him As Much As It Bothers Me."

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became a referee. “For me, I wanted to be in th[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Brian Hebner spoke about how he actually wanted to be a wrestler before he became a referee. “For me, I wanted to be in th[...]

Happy Corbin Reveals How Seriously The Undertaker Takes Professional Wrestling, Triple H's Vision Of NXT

During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I think [he’s taught me] just really how you car[...] Apr 07 - During an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Happy Corbin spoke about the biggest lesson he's learned from The Undertaker. “I think [he’s taught me] just really how you car[...]

NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata & Akio Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Satoshi K[...] Apr 07 - NJPW held night four of their Hyper Battle event from Tokorozawa Municipal Gymnasium in Saitama, Japan. The results are as follows: * Yuji Nagata & Akio Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Satoshi K[...]

Two Classic CZW Events Coming To PPV/On Demand Later This Month

Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND OF ULTRA VIOLENT WRESTLING – ON PAY-PER-VIEW [...] Apr 07 - Stonecutter Media has put out the following announcement: BORN FROM THE ASHES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE – SEE THE BEGINNINGS OF CZW’S BRAND OF ULTRA VIOLENT WRESTLING – ON PAY-PER-VIEW [...]

Despite No Plans For It To Happen, Corey Graves Wants Pat McAfee At Survivor Series

During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he spoke about Pat McAfee, who had just had a big ma[...] Apr 07 - During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he spoke about Pat McAfee, who had just had a big ma[...]

Randy Orton: "God, I Miss Daniel Bryan."

Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and done in WWE. “I used to have a lot of fu[...] Apr 07 - Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and done in WWE. “I used to have a lot of fu[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses The Balance Between Building New Stars And Honoring The Past

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night One. “I know I’m older, but[...] Apr 07 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night One. “I know I’m older, but[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (April 6th 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and we have an absolutely stacked card including the [...] Apr 06 - It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, we’re in Boston, Massachusetts and we have an absolutely stacked card including the [...]

Seth Rollins Believes WWE RAW Is "Obnoxiously Long"

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being on RAW or Smackdown, feeling the third hour of RAW[...] Apr 06 - Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being on RAW or Smackdown, feeling the third hour of RAW[...]

NJPW Statement On Minoru Suzuki Winning ROH Television Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release concerning the recent big win for Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King defeated Rhett Titus to become the new ROH Televisio[...] Apr 06 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release concerning the recent big win for Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King defeated Rhett Titus to become the new ROH Televisio[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash

The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led to the death of one of the other drivers. Synch [...] Apr 06 - The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led to the death of one of the other drivers. Synch [...]

Two WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Reportedly Heading To The Main Roster Soon

WWE reportedly has plans to call Imperium up to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that there have been internal discussions about calling them up from NXT to SmackDown. The move if decided on [...] Apr 06 - WWE reportedly has plans to call Imperium up to the main roster. Fightful Select reports that there have been internal discussions about calling them up from NXT to SmackDown. The move if decided on [...]

Nash Carter Released From WWE Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

NXT star Nash Carter has been released from WWE. Fightful is reporting this latest development after Carter's wife, Kimber Lee, posted pictures alleging domestic violence, citing that she "hid it for[...] Apr 06 - NXT star Nash Carter has been released from WWE. Fightful is reporting this latest development after Carter's wife, Kimber Lee, posted pictures alleging domestic violence, citing that she "hid it for[...]

Booker T on Cody Rhodes in WWE: "I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward."

Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss Cody Rhodes making his debut in WWE and the hype that has come with it. “I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward[...] Apr 06 - Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss Cody Rhodes making his debut in WWE and the hype that has come with it. “I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage Almost Happened At Full Gear 2021

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan popped in to discuss the upcoming Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage match tonight on AEW Dynamite. "I cannot wait to see Adam Cole and Christian Cage[...] Apr 06 - During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan popped in to discuss the upcoming Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage match tonight on AEW Dynamite. "I cannot wait to see Adam Cole and Christian Cage[...]

MJF Reveals Some Of The Acts Of Bigotry He's Endured As A Jewish Person

MJF recently sat down with The Algemeiner, where he spoke about a lot of the bigotry that Jewish people still face to this day. “It’s not the cool thing to talk about, cause we’re[...] Apr 06 - MJF recently sat down with The Algemeiner, where he spoke about a lot of the bigotry that Jewish people still face to this day. “It’s not the cool thing to talk about, cause we’re[...]

Toni Storm Says She Almost Left Pro Wrestling Prior To Joining AEW

During the most recent episode of AEW’s Road to Dynamite, Toni Storm revealed she almost retired from wrestling prior to joining AEW. She recently defeated The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Har[...] Apr 06 - During the most recent episode of AEW’s Road to Dynamite, Toni Storm revealed she almost retired from wrestling prior to joining AEW. She recently defeated The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Har[...]

Eric Bischoff Discusses Samoa Joe Joining ROH & AEW

Eric Bischoff discussed Samoa Joe joining ROH/AEW during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. “I love Samoa Joe. As a person, he’s a great guy and I consider him a friend &[...] Apr 06 - Eric Bischoff discussed Samoa Joe joining ROH/AEW during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. “I love Samoa Joe. As a person, he’s a great guy and I consider him a friend &[...]

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Samoa Joe’s Appearing, Tables Match, More

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The following match card has been announced for the broadcast: - New AEW/ROH star Samoa Jo[...] Apr 06 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The following match card has been announced for the broadcast: - New AEW/ROH star Samoa Jo[...]

Cody Rhodes Believes More AEW Stars Will Join WWE

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes more AEW stars will jump to WWE following his return at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Cody Rhodes had [...] Apr 06 - WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes more AEW stars will jump to WWE following his return at WrestleMania 38 this past weekend. During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Cody Rhodes had [...]

Legendary Scott Norton Returns NJPW For Windy City Riot

Scott Norton is making his return to NJPW to team with the Bullet Club for a 12-man tag team match at NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW revealed that Norton is partnering with Chris Bey, the Good Brothers, [...] Apr 06 - Scott Norton is making his return to NJPW to team with the Bullet Club for a 12-man tag team match at NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW revealed that Norton is partnering with Chris Bey, the Good Brothers, [...]

NXT 2.0 Star Accused Of Being Abusive, Photoed Giving Nazi Salute

At Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver, Nash Carter won his second NXT Tag Team Championship with Wes Lee, but behind closed doors the NXT 2.0 star is dealing with rather personal issues with his wife [...] Apr 06 - At Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver, Nash Carter won his second NXT Tag Team Championship with Wes Lee, but behind closed doors the NXT 2.0 star is dealing with rather personal issues with his wife [...]

WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For April 8 Episode

This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped in advance at the WWE Performance Center Orlando, Florida prior to tonight's NXT 2.0. Check out the spoilers below: - Javier Bernal defeated G[...] Apr 05 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped in advance at the WWE Performance Center Orlando, Florida prior to tonight's NXT 2.0. Check out the spoilers below: - Javier Bernal defeated G[...]

Title Change On Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions having defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. Wendy Choo try to interfere to assist Kai [...] Apr 05 - Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin are the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions having defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. Wendy Choo try to interfere to assist Kai [...]