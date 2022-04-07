WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Despite No Plans For It To Happen, Corey Graves Wants Pat McAfee At Survivor Series
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 07, 2022
During a media scrum following WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took some time to speak with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he spoke about Pat McAfee, who had just had a big match with Austin Theory that included both Vince McMahon and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin making appearances.
“If you close your eyes, they’ve both (McAfee and his brother Sam Adonis) got that deep Pittsburgh accent, the Yinzer. It’s so funny to me, I laugh about it all the time. How McAfee is this broadcasting juggernaut right now, and when I first started doing commentary, the first thing I had to unlearn was a Pittsburgh accent.”
Corey continued.
“It took me a while, and I was very, very self-conscious about pronouncing words a certain way, because I wanted to sound like a broadcaster. Then Pat comes along and blows the whole thing up. I am like, ‘man, I shouldn't have unlearned it, maybe I would be in McAfee’s position.’”
On the possibility of facing Pat McAfee at Survivor Series:
“Not to my knowledge was it ever discussed with any sense of legitimacy. But you’ve got to remember, there’s only one night a year Raw and SmackDown competes in head-to-head competition, Survivor Series. I hope, I am going to start politicking now. I think McAfee and Graves at Survivor Series, I think we have to pass the bar that was set by Cole and Lawler at WrestleMania.”
Corey closed on this:
“As over the top as Pat is, he loves this, that’s why Pat’s here. Pat doesn’t need the money, Pat doesn’t need the exposure, he is wildly successful on his own. Pat loves WWE, so more power to him the fact that he’s living his dream I think is very cool.”