Randy Orton: "God, I Miss Daniel Bryan."

Randy Orton was recently a guest on "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about what he would like his legacy to be when all his said and done in WWE.

“I used to have a lot of fun out of the ring on the road, getting to see the towns and stuff and going out in my ’20s. Now, the fun for me is being able to leave that ring and know that everybody that was watching had a good time. I’m not as selfish with the kind of fun I want to have. I enjoy making sure that my body’s in as tip top shape as it can be to wake up that next morning and do what I have to do to deliver my best performance on Raw.”

“Whereas before, I’d be more concerned with maybe the nightlife in my younger years, and this is a long time ago. But that’s just another example, I think growing up in the business where I was, and where I’m at now. I look back, it’s like a lifetime ago, but I feel like in some respects, and this is morbid to say, but that I’m lucky to be here right now. I believe that to be true. Because of that, there’s so many things that I feel like I have to do because of that.”

“One of those things for the business that’s given me everything is giving back as much as it’s given me. I got to see Triple H last night. I hugged that grown man as hard as I could and I got emotional because of this announcement last week. We had just a few words between one another, but you know, you don’t have forever. This is a really special close knit group of guys and girls, and this is where it’s at.”

“To us, this is everything, and you never know when it’s going to be taken away from you. So all of that kind of makes me appreciate the now more, and Riddle being one of those as well. I obviously didn’t like him too much in the beginning. That was very real, but I love the guy now. He’s great. He’s definitely motivated me to give it a little more effort and he’s making it more fun for me too.”