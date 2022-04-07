“I think for me, WrestleMania is all about the emotion. I think WWE did a fantastic job of balancing nostalgia with what’s going on today with the hot story or hot matchup. Obviously, Brock and Roman was great, and Rousey with Charlotte Flair, fantastic. There were so many great things, but it’s such a well-balanced presentation. I know people are gonna be laughing about the Stunner or whatever, but c’mon, man. You said it, one word – fun. You pay money to be entertained and having fun is a part of that. That whole segment was nothing but fun. Yeah, the Stunner looked horrible and I would imagine Vince is very angry with himself [laughs]. But hopefully he gives himself a break because he entertained the hell out of me and a lot of people. Hats off to Vince and the entire team. What an incredible event. In many ways, I think it was one of my favorite WrestleManias in a long time.”

“I know I’m older, but to see Steve in there doing what Steve is so great at doing – even beyond that, forget about the fact that Steve and I are friends and spent a lot of time in the same industry together and were peers in that era. Forget about all of that. The crowd reaction was just awesome. It was just awesome. I just got back home and picked up in the Pat McAfee/Vince McMahon stuff and I can’t say enough good things about it. It was so much fun.”

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania 38: Night One.

Eric Bischoff Discusses The Balance Between Building New Stars And Honoring The Past

AEW Dynamite Results (April 6th 2022)

Seth Rollins Believes WWE RAW Is "Obnoxiously Long"

NJPW Statement On Minoru Suzuki Winning ROH Television Championship

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash

Two WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Reportedly Heading To The Main Roster Soon

Nash Carter Released From WWE Following Domestic Abuse Allegations

Booker T on Cody Rhodes in WWE: "I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward."

Tony Khan Reveals Adam Cole vs. Christian Cage Almost Happened At Full Gear 2021

MJF Reveals Some Of The Acts Of Bigotry He's Endured As A Jewish Person

Toni Storm Says She Almost Left Pro Wrestling Prior To Joining AEW

Eric Bischoff Discusses Samoa Joe Joining ROH & AEW

Preview For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite – Samoa Joe’s Appearing, Tables Match, More

Cody Rhodes Believes More AEW Stars Will Join WWE

Legendary Scott Norton Returns NJPW For Windy City Riot

NXT 2.0 Star Accused Of Being Abusive, Photoed Giving Nazi Salute

WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers For April 8 Episode

Title Change On Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

NXT UK Tag Team Pretty Deadly Join NXT 2.0 With New Ring Names

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results - April 5, 2022

AEW Dark Results (April 5th 2022)

Gunther Comments On "Uproar" His Change Has Caused

ROH Supercard of Honor Delivers Over 20,000 Pay-Per-View Buys

Two WWE NXT 2.0 Producers Involved With RAW Match

