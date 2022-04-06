WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Seth Rollins Believes WWE RAW Is "Obnoxiously Long"
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2022
Seth Rollins was recently interviewed on the SI Media podcast during which he discussed a number of topics including if he had a preference for being on RAW or Smackdown, feeling the third hour of RAW is "obnoxious long"...
“I think a three hour show is just obnoxiously long every week. Everything gets stretched out, you know, and you’ve got to cram — you got to fill three hours of television, there’s just nothing to be done. You know, that’s just how it is. So I think two hours is a beautiful kind of number for a pro wrestling show. And I think it’s easier to make everything mean a little bit more. You know, on SmackDown when I was there last year, I hardly ever wrestle on television and so it was kind of a big deal. You look at Roman, he hardly ever wrestles on television, I think maybe a handful of times in the last year. So when he has matches at these pay-per-views, they feel like big deals and on Raw I’ve wrestled in like 26 five-star matches in the last two months. It’s just been wild the amount of actual wrestling that I have to do and I’d love to avoid that but it is what it is. I like the fact that I get a lot more screen time on Mondays because you have the extra hour but yeah it’s a apples to oranges type thing. I do think three hours is just a lot to ask every week of a viewer.”