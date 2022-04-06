WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Involved In Fatal Car Crash

The Ormand Beach Observer in Florida is reporting WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch was involved in a car crash involving three vehicles which led to the death of one of the other drivers.

Synch has not been charged, but she allegedly crashed her 2012 Mercedes into the rear of a 2013 Kia Sorento on March 25 at 8:28 pm, according to a report by Ormond Beach Police.

The driver of the stopped car struck by Sytch was pronounced dead after being rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center. He was Julian Lafrancis Lasseter of Daytona Beach Shores.

The report claims that Sytch had been 'driving at a high rate of speed' before the collision, and police believe she was drunk at the time of the crash. A blood sample was taken from Sytch, but the results have not been released.

The driver of the third vehicle suffered injuries but was taken to the hospital.