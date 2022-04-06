Two WWE NXT 2.0 Stars Reportedly Heading To The Main Roster Soon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 06, 2022
WWE reportedly has plans to call Imperium up to the main roster.
Fightful Select reports that there have been internal discussions about calling them up from NXT to SmackDown. The move if decided on could be imminent and as soon as this coming weekend.
The company has plans for Gunther and Marcel Barthel to make the move, but not Fabian Aichner.
This also is the reason Gunther was booked to lose to NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the main event of Tuesday’s NXT as well as Aichner and Barthel dropping the NXT Tag Team Titles in a triple threat match to MSK this past Saturday at Stand & Deliver.
https://wrestlr.me/75339/
