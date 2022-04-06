Booker T on Cody Rhodes in WWE: "I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward."

Booker T recently took to his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss Cody Rhodes making his debut in WWE and the hype that has come with it.

“I just hope it is something we can sustain going forward. I really think that somebody we are going to be talking about later on in the show is going to spark that change. That person is Cody Rhodes. I just believe the company may be going in a different direction, just because of the format that I saw on this show.”

On Cody's entrance:

“I liked the intro too, the slow rise, that was really, really cool. The cinematic production, it felt big, it felt like a superstar was walking out of the curtain. I think that’s the difference with Cody Rhodes now, being back in the WWE. Walking out of that curtain, and making that walk down that aisle, I am sure he felt like a superstar. I am sure he felt like this was something very, very special, something he hadn’t been a part of in quite some time.”

On Cody's match against Seth Rollins:

“It reminded me of what wrestling is, it really did. I am trying not to take anything away from anybody out there. I am just going to say AEW, I am not saying anything negative about AEW. Because I feel talent like The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, guys like that have brought a different style to wrestling, the Kenny Omegas. It’s different, it’s a different style of wrestling that they are trying to get people to buy into. I get it, I understand that. But when I saw Cody and Seth go out and do it, it was nothing but two guys going out there simulating life. But still not forgetting that it’s professional wrestling, such as the seriousness of the match, everything going back and forth.”

On Cody using the Bionic Elbow: